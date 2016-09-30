NCHC ROAD TRIP: Miami’s home is in a classic college town

OXFORD, Ohio -- There are two seemingly annual occurrences with the Miami hockey team.

No. 1: A player who everyone thinks is going to turn pro decides to stay an extra year or two.

No. 2: A high-end prospect, who was committed to Miami, jumps ship to Canadian major juniors before ever stepping foot on campus.

Why?

I had never visited Oxford before, but I questioned whether there was a charm about the town that once a player spent some time there, he wasn’t going to easily leave. It was much easier for those who never enrolled.

So, I was curious to see this place.

I flew into Cincinnati (there’s no airport in Oxford, so you have to fly to Cincy or Dayton and drive an hour).

As I made the hour-long drive, I couldn’t believe that there were no highways leading into Oxford. Instead, it’s an awkward, two-lane road with homes periodically on each side. It begins to feel very rural.

I started wondering to myself: “How do they get high-end players to come here?”

Then, I hit Oxford and found out.

First, you see the campus, which is beautiful. There are plenty of green areas. The brick buildings have a similar look to them. It’s a fun place just to walk.

Then, you turn left on High Street and hit the downtown area. The road is made of brick. Food and drink establishments line each side, one after another. You can find just about everything.

There are the chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle and Ohio classic Skyline Chili. There are local originals like Brick Street, Mac and Joe’s, Steinkeller and Bagel and Deli Shop.

The sidewalks were buzzing with college students and employees. Any place with outdoor seating was full. It’s a small town downtown at its finest.

My thoughts had suddenly changed. I was now thinking: “How can any recruit who has visited here opt instead to spend the next three years in some small Canadian town, living with a billet family?”

Oxford is a total college town.

You know how many people think of Grand Forks as a city with UND and not much else? Well, Oxford really is a city with a university and nothing else. Miami’s school enrollment is 18,456. Oxford’s population is 21,470.

It’s hard to find people who aren’t connected to the university in one way or another.

Intimate arena

Goggin Ice Center, built in 2006, is one of the newer rinks in college hockey.

It seats only 3,642, making it an intimate setting. There are no bad seats and everyone gets their own chair -- no bleacher seating.

I’ve seen games on NCHC.tv that have spotty attendnace, but every time North Dakota has been in the house, it has been packed, loud and raucous.

The students, who start lining up hours in advance to get in, surround the opposing goalie during the first and third periods and can make it uncomfortable for them.

For a big series, tickets can be harder to come by, but it’s a great atmosphere in a great college town.

That’s how the RedHawks get those extra years out of elite players.

Coach's call

"Have a burger at Mac and Joe's and have a glass of wine at Cru."

- Rico Blasi

Our dining pick

Like Grand Forks, Oxford is full of underrated local places. Breakfast at Patterson's Cafe. Mac and Joe's for a sports pub setting. And after the game, Bagel and Deli and Will's Pizza are great late-night stops.

- Brad Schlossman

Miami

Location: Oxford, Ohio.

Population: 21,470.

School enrollment: 18,456.

Arena: Goggin Ice Center.

Opened: 2006.

Arena location: Middle of campus.

Arena capacity: 3,642.

TAKE THE NCHC ROAD TRIP TOUR

Grand Forks is all about hockey - Ralph Engelstad Arena (Grand Forks, N.D.)

WMU's Lawson is a must for those nostalgic for the Old Ralph, DECC - Lawson Arena (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Do it all in Denver - Magness Arena (Denver, Colo.)

Colorado Springs is all about adventure - World Arena (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Omaha finally has true home in Baxter Arena - Baxter Arena (Omaha, Neb.)

Location is prime for Duluth's AmsOil Arena - AmsOil Arena (Duluth, Minn.)

Miami's home is in a classic college town - Goggin Ice Center (Oxford, Ohio)

National Hockey Center comes alive for big games - Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (St. Cloud, Minn.)