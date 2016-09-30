NCHC ROAD TRIP: Omaha finally has a true home in Baxter

OMAHA, Neb. -- Since the inception of its program in the 1990s, Nebraska Omaha has played its home games in downtown.

First, it was at the Omaha Civic Auditorium. Then, in 2003, the Mavericks moved to the newly built CenturyLink Center.

But it all felt like an awkward fit.

CenturyLink was built with Creighton men’s basketball in mind. Hockey was secondary (if that). The surrounding area felt like Creighton’s territory. Merchants would sell Creighton gear -- and no UNO gear -- across the street on game days. And it just never felt like a home for UNO.

Now, that’s all changed.

Last season, Omaha moved into the brand new Baxter Arena in Aksarben Village in the middle of town. And this building is all UNO.

The Mavs are the primary tenant. The surrounding businesses hang UNO flags, not Creighton. And it’s much closer to the campus, helping to bring students out to the games.

For fans, the experience is much better.

It was never bad at CenturyLink, but the 17,000-seat venue felt empty, even if a strong crowd of 10,000-plus showed up to the game. Parts of the upper deck were always curtained off and it never got too loud in there.

Baxter Arena is much more intimate.

It seats 7,898 for hockey -- a capacity that UNO is able to sell out. The roof is lower, the building is more full and it makes for a much better -- and louder -- atmosphere.

For fans, the viewing is much better.

The seats have Ralph Engelstad Arena-like comfort. There’s a video board hanging from the middle of the venue and display ring running around the rink.

It finally feels like Omaha’s home, not like somebody else’s that Omaha’s renting.

Entertainment aplenty

Omaha is not short of entertainment.

In the adjacent Aksarben Village, there are hotels, lounges, restaurants, bars and a movie theater.

The Old Market is about a 15-minute drive from Baxter Arena and is another great area for restaurants, drinks, shopping and entertainment. The Upstream Brewing Company tops the list.

If you go downtown, you can see T.D. Ameritrade Park, home of the College World Series (also where UND and Omaha played a college hockey game in 2013).

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is the No. 1-rated stop in town by TripAdvisor. Its distinct-looking desert dome can be spotted from the highway. It’s the world’s largest indoor desert.

And of course, with former UND coach Dean Blais at the helm in Omaha, the hockey games can be a zoo, too. Blais never saw an 8-7 game that he didn’t like.

Add everything together and Omaha is one of the best all-around trips in the league.

Coach's call

"For sure, you have to go to the zoo. It has been rating as one of the top zoos in the world, if not the top zoo in the world. I was there two weeks ago walking around for a few hours. And for the eating places, you can't go wrong with Omaha steaks anywhere."

- Dean Blais

Our dining pick

If you venture to the Old Market area during the day -- a great spot for food, drinks and shopping -- hit up the Upstream Brewing Company. If you're staying near Baxter, Dudley's Pizza is the place to be.

- Brad Schlossman

Omaha

Location: Omaha, Neb.

Population: 434,353.

School enrollment: 15.526.

Arena: Baxter Arena.

Opened: 2015.

Arena location: Off campus.

Arena capacity: 7,898.

