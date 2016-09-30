NCHC ROAD TRIP: Colorado Springs is all about adventure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- World Arena sits next to a huge parking lot in the southern part of the sprawling city.

A few miles down the range, you’ll see the snowcapped tip of Pike’s Peak.

There’s no place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference quite as picturesque as Colorado Springs, located directly at the base of the Rocky Mountains.

If you want to visit a lively college hockey arena with a raucous environment, Colorado College is not the trip for you.

If you want to visit a beautiful college hockey city with a never-ending list of activities, there’s nothing better.

Start with Garden of the Gods.

It’s a free park with fascinating rock formations. If you want to stay on trails and just look at the rock formations, you can. If you want to hike some of them, you can do that, too. You may come across expert climbers scaling steep rock walls.

Pictures don’t do it justice.

The Air Force Academy is located on the north end of town.

Manitou Springs is on the west end at the foot of the mountains. It’s a village with an old Western feeling. It has several natural mineral springs around town (disclaimer: it’s a cool concept, but the water tastes terrible).

You can take the Cog Railway to the top of Pike’s Peak, elevation 14,114. The round trip to the top of the highest peak in the southern Front Range takes about three hours and 10 minutes (dress warm).

You can check out the Broadmoor Hotel, the namesake of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association’s postseason championship trophy. The Broadmoor has been rated a five-star hotel for 54 consecutive years by Forbes -- the longest stretch of any hotel in America.

Right outside the hotel is the famous Golden Bee restaurant and bar, frequented by players, coaches and journalists back when Colorado College played its home games at the Broadmoor Arena.

If you take an hour drive, you can get to the Royal Gorge Bridge, which provides a stunning view roughly 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River.

The weather in Colorado Springs is usually good -- I’m still under the belief that it is 65-70 and sunny every day even in the middle of winter -- which helps the exploring. It also makes it easy to walk to the arena, assuming you stay in one of the several hotels within a two-block range.

An older crowd

World Arena is a 20-minute drive from Colorado College’s campus -- and you can tell.

The student section is the smallest in the league. It’s almost nonexistent. Usually, students only fill up two rows behind one of the nets. Less than 100 show up.

That means the crowd that shows up is generally an older group. The number of people in the seats is usually strong, but they aren’t that loud.

It’s not an intimidating place for visitors to come.

The ice surface is certainly unique. The 100-foot wide Olympic-sized sheet looks like an ocean, giving the players extra time and space.

The arena is rather large and seats are always available (except for the odd game against Denver). The games are enjoyable, but it’s hard to beat the scenery and activities available in The Springs.

Coach's call

"Garden of the Gods is something that's pretty special. I think everybody who comes in can't believe how gorgeous it really is. It's only a 10-15 minute ride from World Arena. So if you're staying there, it's pretty quick up the road. It's something special and something you have to see."

- Mike Haviland

Our dining pick

Front Range Barbeque is a tremendous spot for barbeque. Located off the beaten path, but on your way to Garden of the Gods. If you go downtown, find the hot dog vendor directly across the street from the Gazette and ask for the "hot link."

- Brad Schlossman

Colorado College

Location: Colorado Springs, Colo.

Population: 439,886.

School enrollment: 2,118.

Arena: World Arena.

Opened: 1998.

Arena location: Off campus.

Arena capacity: 7,750.

