NCHC ROAD TRIP: Do it all in Denver

But what makes it such a unique spot is that fans can make whatever they want out of the trip to Denver.

You want an urban setting? Downtown offers the 16th Street Walking Mall -- a 16-block stretch that cars cannot drive on. It has more than 50 restaurants (just about anything you can imagine) and countless other shops.

You want non-urban settings? Head out to Morrison on the west side of town and check out Red Rocks, the famed concert venue. Even if there are no concerts -- which there probably won’t be during hockey season -- it is open to the public. Locals work out there by running the steps.

You want outdoors activities? Head north to Boulder. There’s no shortage there. Or, if you extend your trip to Denver, you can hit ski resorts at Vail, Keystone, Breckenridge or A-Basin all within two hours.

You want something to eat? Get a burger at the Cherry Cricket.

You want something to drink? Take a Coors brewery tour.

You want something to smoke? Uh, well, you can… nevermind.

You get the point.

The beauty of Denver is that you can make it whatever type of vacation you want. And if you don’t care about the other activities, the trip can be centered around the hockey, too.

The Magness experience

Magness Arena is on the University of Denver campus -- though you wouldn’t know it by lack of a student turnout at games.

The student presence is larger than Colorado College’s, but even so, locals say it is tough to keep the students in town on the weekends. Many opt to hit the slopes instead of watching games.

The crowd is generally an older crowd. It affects the noise in Magness Arena -- it doesn’t get real loud in there -- but it hasn’t affected the difficulty opponents have had winning there.

UND, which has the most wins in college hockey over the past 15 years and brings a legion of fans on the road to make it feel like home, hasn’t swept a series in Magness Arena since November 2003.

Denver doesn’t often sell out, so fans should be able to get tickets. Visiting fans are generally stuck together behind the net that their team attacks in the first and third periods.

There aren’t any hotels within walking distance of the arena, but there are plenty nearby on Colorado Boulevard. If you stay downtown, a lightrail will take you across the street from Magness Arena.

Denver road-trippers don’t come to see a crazy venue or a guaranteed win. They come for what’s usually a couple of hockey games loaded with skill and a city that provides just about any type of entertainment.

Coach's call

"Got to go to Red Rocks. I've been to a couple concerts this summer and it's the best concert experience I've ever had. Fans may not be able to go to concerts, but they can go up there and see visuals. It's incredible."

- Jim Montgomery

Our dining pick

The Cherry Cricket in the Cherry Creek neighborhood (not far from DU) is a must. Maybe the best burgers you'll ever eat.

- Brad Schlossman

Denver

Location: Denver.

Population: 649,495.

School enrollment: 11,797.

Arena: Magness Arena.

Opened: 1999.

Arena location: Middle of campus.

Arena capacity: 6,315.

TAKE THE NCHC ROAD TRIP TOUR

Grand Forks is all about hockey - Ralph Engelstad Arena (Grand Forks, N.D.)

WMU's Lawson is a must for those nostalgic for the Old Ralph, DECC - Lawson Arena (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

Do it all in Denver - Magness Arena (Denver, Colo.)

Colorado Springs is all about adventure - World Arena (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Omaha finally has true home in Baxter Arena - Baxter Arena (Omaha, Neb.)

Location is prime for Duluth's AmsOil Arena - AmsOil Arena (Duluth, Minn.)

Miami's home is in a classic college town - Goggin Ice Center (Oxford, Ohio)

National Hockey Center comes alive for big games - Herb Brooks National Hockey Center (St. Cloud, Minn.)