KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The dull, yellow bleachers are a dead giveaway that Lawson Arena was built in the 1970s.

The press box hangs over the stands like a treehouse.

The ads on the front of the press box look like they haven’t changed in years.

The scoreboard at center ice has no video screen or replay capabilities.

There’s nothing modern about Lawson Arena, which sits on the south edge of Western Michigan University’s campus.

Yet that’s part of its charm.

In the era of new buildings, sometimes it’s fun to go back in time to an old classic.

For those North Dakota fans who have fond memories of the old Ralph Engelstad Arena and those Minnesota Duluth fans who yearn for the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center days, Lawson Arena will bring you back.

For those who love the buildings where no electronic prodding is needed to get the fans going, for those who love the fact that not a single person shows up because it’s a social event, put Lawson Arena on your to-do list.

The first time I walked into the venue, an usher stopped me.

“Are you from out of town?” she asked.

“Yes, North Dakota,” I said.

“Welcome to Lawson. I just want to warn you beforehand that the students get a little rowdy. They get a little vulgar. They swear a lot.”

She wasn’t kidding.

Like the Old Ralph, the students take up nearly a third of the venue. They are called the Lawson Lunatics for a reason.

They turn their backs when the opponent is introduced, yelling, “Who’s that? You suck,” after each name is read. When the public address announcer names the opposing coaches, the Lunatics yell, “They suck too.”

Many of their other chants are not printable.

Sometimes, they’ll pick out a player on the other team to give grief. Last season, for UND, Keaton Thompson was the lucky one.

The other charming part about Lawson? There are only 11 rows and it’s rarely sold out. It’s easy for fans to get tickets, and you’re going to be close to the action.

Western Michigan plays a fast and physical game, so it’s a great place to watch a college hockey game -- especially for those who are nostalgic about the old barns.

A beer-centric city

Kalamazoo is a highly underrated city.

If you like beer, you’re going to love Kalamazoo.

There are numerous brewpubs. You can’t even go a block downtown without stumbling upon a good one. They all serve locally produced beer.

Bell’s Brewery is located just east of town. Founders is just up the highway in Grand Rapids. And there are countless other smaller breweries in the area.

If you’re a sports nut, check to see if the Western Michigan men’s or women’s basketball teams are in town. “The Zoo” is another old school, intimate place to see a game. And you may even get to see President/super fan John Dunn sitting courtside, getting into the game.

Hotel options are limited near the arena, but you want to stay closer to downtown, anyway.

It’s not easy to drive to Kalamazoo for most teams in the league -- St. Cloud and Duluth are a little more than nine hours away. But if anyone flies, Kalamazoo does have its own airport. Grand Rapids is only an hour away, too.

Coach's call

"Our restaurants and our brewpubs are unbelievable. Right now, you can't be downtown on weekends. It's almost like you're in New York. The downtown area is magic with how much money has been spent there. All of the old buildings have been redone. All sidewalks are thermal so there's no snow or ice."

- Andy Murray

Our dining pick

The Kalamazoo Beer Exchange has good food and a fun atmosphere. The prices of beer fluctuate like the stock market. And if the market crashes, it gets real fun in there.

- Brad Schlossman