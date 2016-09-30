NCHC ROAD TRIP: Grand Forks is all about hockey

You turn east, pass a few hotels, pass a couple of fast food joints, pass a farm equipment store and a potato plant. You go over the English Coulee and approach a tree line on your right.

Then, there it is.

Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The massive $104 million hockey arena looks like it belongs downtown in a major metro city next to a few skyscrapers. But here it is in a town of 55,000 people, standing in prominence on a piece of land north of campus.

It is nicknamed the Palace on the Prairie for a reason.

When you walk in, you’ll notice the granite floors, the leather seats, cherry wood armrests and all of the luxurious amenities, but you’ll also notice that The Ralph is a museum dedicated to the UND hockey program.

You’ll see pennants surrounding the concourse with player names and the numbers they wore at UND.

Toews 9. Parise 11. Zajac 15. Patrick 3. Belfour 29. Oshie 7.

You’ll see photos of every All-American in the concourse. You’ll see banners of every NHL team that a UND player has played for (which is every NHL team). You’ll see murals of players like Jonathan Toews, Matt Greene and Ed Belfour holding the Stanley Cup.

There’s a display for the World Junior Championship, which was held in the arena in 2005. Sidney Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin first played against each other at that event.

There’s a display for all of UND’s Olympians, including two-time silver medalists Jocelyne and Monique Lamoureux from the women’s team.

There’s a display for the two current North Dakota state high school hockey champions.

The team store -- located at the main entrance -- also is all UND and all college hockey. You can find jerseys, t-shirts and pucks for those who have gone onto the NHL (28 former UND players are on NHL contracts this season).

Get to the rink early because exploring takes a while. Also, get to the rink early because the road trip to Grand Forks is not about other entertainment (there’s not much) or outdoor activities (it’ll probably be too cold), it’s all about the hockey.

You still have to check out some of the local restaurants. It’s an underrated town in that way. Plus, you’ll get the full ambience of a game day in Grand Forks by going elsewhere. No matter what restaurant you pick, it will be green and it will probably be providing a bus to The Ralph.

Once the game starts, you’ll see that Ralph Engelstad Arena is a mix between an NHL and a college environment.

You’ll notice the graphics and video advertising on the big screens like a corporate NHL setting. But you’ll also notice the student section, the band and the chants like a college game.

You’ll notice knowledgeable fans, who know the back stories of players and will notice who is skating on the fourth line and who is dressing as the backup goalie.

If UND is playing well, The Ralph can become a nightmare place to play for opponents. The fans come alive and it can be deafening. UND is 32-4-4 in its last 40 games there.

When the game is over, downtown is the place if you want action. Otherwise, go back to the hotel, order a late-night Deek’s Pizza and get ready for another night in The Ralph.

Coach's call

"Coming into town, they're going to see the Ralph Engelstad Arena. I think that's the premier place to be in Grand Forks because of how elite it is, it's NHL-like. And we have a lot of quality eating establishments."

- Brad Berry

Our dining pick

Grand Forks is underrated for local dining places. Parrot's Cay's wings and cajun is an awesome hole-in-the-wall type of spot. Bonzer's for sandwiches. J.L. Beers for burgers. Blue Moose for American. Toasted Frog for fine dining. And cap the night with a 2 a.m. order of Deek's Pizza.

- Brad Schlossman