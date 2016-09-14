What is believed to be the most expensive face value, single-game ticket in college hockey history has not deterred the fans.

Tickets for the showdown between longtime rivals North Dakota and Minnesota in Mariucci Arena are sold out with the exception of standing-room only and a few scattered single seats, despite prices ranging from $100-$130 ($110-$140 including a $10 fee).

The remaining standing room tickets are being sold now for $90.

Prior to Wednesday morning, tickets could only be purchased through value packs. Single-game tickets went on sale to the public at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Tickets are already being posted on the secondary market for $125-$500 per seat on StubHub.

The meeting, scheduled for Nov. 4-5 at Mariucci Arena, is highly anticipated. After playing against each other for 66 consecutive seasons dating back to 1947-48, the rivals haven't played in the regular season for three years—since UND and Minnesota moved out of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association and into new leagues. UND is in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference and Minnesota is in the Big Ten.

The teams are now set to play for each of the next seven seasons.

In 2017-18, they will play a series in Grand Forks. In October 2018, they will play a single game in Las Vegas.

Then, the teams will play series in Minneapolis in 2019-20 and 2021-22, while matching up in Grand Forks in 2020-21 and 2022-23.

Game times have not been set yet for this year's series in Mariucci. The Gopher football team is home on Nov. 5 against Purdue. The game time for the Purdue game will likely affect the UND-Minnesota hockey game's starting time.

Tickets have not gone on sale for any future UND-Minnesota series.

Brandt returns to do color

Former UND goalie Jake Brandt will return to Midco Sports Network men's hockey broadcasts as the color man for a second straight year.

Brandt joined play-by-play man Dan Hammer in the booth last season. Hammer left his position in the spring and has been replaced by Alex Heinert.

Heinert will do play-by-play for nearly all UND athletics games, including Saturday's Potato Bowl football game between the Fighting Hawks and South Dakota.

Katie Hale will continue to be the ice-level reporter for men's hockey.

St. Cloud to serve beer

St. Cloud State will be the fifth NCHC team to sell beer at home hockey games.

The St. Cloud City Council approved the licenses for St. Cloud State on Monday, according to the St. Cloud Times.

St. Cloud State experimented with selling beer at a couple of home games last season. It will now join UND, Denver, Colorado College and Omaha as schools that sell beer at men's hockey home games.

Minnesota Duluth, Western Michigan and Miami do not.