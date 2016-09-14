WCHA WOMEN'S HOCKEY: UND picked to finish third

UND has been picked to finish third in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association by the league’s coaches.

Defending champion Wisconsin is the preseason favorite, followed by two-time defending national champion Minnesota.

Minnesota Duluth was picked to finish fourth and Bemidji State, coached by former East Grand Forks Senior High girls coach and athletic director Jim Scanlan, was picked to finish fifth.

St. Cloud State, Ohio State and MSU-Mankato were picked to finish in the bottom three.

Wisconsin goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens was selected as the preseason player of the year and there was a three-way tie for preseason rookie of the year between Wisconsin freshmen Presley Norby and Abby Roque and Minnesota rookie Lindsay Agnew.

UND freshman Ryleigh Houston, a member of the Canadian Under-18 team, received one vote for rookie of the year.

UND opens the regular season on Sept. 30 against Mercyhurst.