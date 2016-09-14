AUSTIN POGANSKI PROFILE: News, notes, statistics, videos

AUSTIN POGANSKI

Class: Junior.

Position: Right wing.

Size: 6-2, 210.

Hometown: St. Cloud, Minn.

Draft rights: St. Louis Blues (fourth round, 110rd overall, 2014).

Previous team: Tri City Storm (USHL).

Committed to UND: Dec. 19, 2012.

NOTABLE STATISTICS

*Poganski is the second-leading returning scorer for UND in 2016-17, only behind first-round pick Brock Boeser.

*Poganski was the only player to suit up in all 44 games for UND's 2015-16 national championship team.

*In February 2016, Poganski became the first UND player to score an overtime game-winner on a penalty shot since Drew Stafford in 2005.