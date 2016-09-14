Search
    AUSTIN POGANSKI PROFILE: News, notes, statistics, videos

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman Today at 1:14 a.m.
    AUSTIN POGANSKI

    Class: Junior.

    Position: Right wing.

    Size: 6-2, 210.

    Hometown: St. Cloud, Minn.

    Draft rights: St. Louis Blues (fourth round, 110rd overall, 2014).

    Previous team: Tri City Storm (USHL).

    Committed to UND: Dec. 19, 2012.

    STORIES ON POGANSKI

    24 hours to a title: The story of the day that Poganski scored in the national championship game (May 1, 2016)

    Get to know UND forward Austin Poganski (Dec. 11, 2014)

    Poganski to wear an 'A' as alternate captain for UND (June 27, 2016)

    VIDEOS

    NOTABLE STATISTICS

    *Poganski is the second-leading returning scorer for UND in 2016-17, only behind first-round pick Brock Boeser.

    *Poganski was the only player to suit up in all 44 games for UND's 2015-16 national championship team.

    *In February 2016, Poganski became the first UND player to score an overtime game-winner on a penalty shot since Drew Stafford in 2005.

    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
