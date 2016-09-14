Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    BROCK BOESER PROFILE: News, notes, statistics, videos

    By Brad Elliott Schlossman Today at 12:54 a.m.
    1 / 3
    2 / 3
    3 / 3

    BROCK BOESER

    Class: Sophomore.

    Position: Right wing.

    Size: 6-1, 200.

    Hometown: Burnsville, Minn.

    Draft rights: Vancouver Canucks (first round, 23rd overall, 2015).

    Previous team: Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL).

    Committed to UND: Feb. 12, 2015.

    STORIES ON BOESER

    24 hours to a title: The story of the day that Boeser tallied four points in the national championship game (May 1, 2016)

    Brock Boeser takes Grand Forks Central student to prom (May 5, 2016)

    Boeser to return for sophomore season at UND (April 11, 2016)

    Boeser is first sophomore since Jonathan Toews to wear an 'A' at UND (June 27, 2016)

    VIDEOS

    NOTABLE STATISTICS

    *Boeser led UND in scoring with 60 points as a freshman. 

    *Boeser was named a first-team All-American as a freshman. The last UND rookie to earn All-American honors was Hockey Hall of Fame member, Ed Belfour.

    *Boeser was named NCHC rookie of the year in 2016.

    OF NOTE

    *His cousin, Dan, served as captain of the Wisconsin Badgers.

    Explore related topics:sportsUND hockey
    Brad Elliott Schlossman

    Schlossman is in his 12th year covering college hockey for the Herald. In 2016, he was named the top beat writer in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He has voted in the national college hockey poll since 2007 and has served as a member of the Hobey Baker and Patty Kazmaier Award committees.

    BSchlossman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1129
    Advertisement
    randomness