BROCK BOESER PROFILE: News, notes, statistics, videos

BROCK BOESER

Class: Sophomore.

Position: Right wing.

Size: 6-1, 200.

Hometown: Burnsville, Minn.

Draft rights: Vancouver Canucks (first round, 23rd overall, 2015).

Previous team: Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL).

Committed to UND: Feb. 12, 2015.

STORIES ON BOESER

24 hours to a title: The story of the day that Boeser tallied four points in the national championship game (May 1, 2016)

Brock Boeser takes Grand Forks Central student to prom (May 5, 2016)

Boeser to return for sophomore season at UND (April 11, 2016)

Boeser is first sophomore since Jonathan Toews to wear an 'A' at UND (June 27, 2016)

VIDEOS

NOTABLE STATISTICS

*Boeser led UND in scoring with 60 points as a freshman.

*Boeser was named a first-team All-American as a freshman. The last UND rookie to earn All-American honors was Hockey Hall of Fame member, Ed Belfour.

*Boeser was named NCHC rookie of the year in 2016.

OF NOTE

*His cousin, Dan, served as captain of the Wisconsin Badgers.