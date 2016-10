Recommended for you

Oct. 7 — UND 6, Canisius 0. [game story] [box]. 1-0-0.

Oct. 8 — UND 4, Canisius 1. [game story] [box]. 2-0-0.

Oct. 15 — UND 5, RPI 2. [game story] [box]. 3-0-0.

Oct. 21 — UND 3, Bemidji State 2 [game story] [box] 4-0-0.

Oct. 22 — UND 5, Bemidji State 4 [game story] [box] 5-0-0.

Oct. 28 — Minn. Duluth 5, UND 2 [game story] [box]. 5-1-0.

Oct. 29 — Minn. Duluth 3, UND 0 [game story] [box]. 5-2-0.

Nov. 4 — at Minnesota 7 p.m. TV: FS North, Fox College Sports. Tickets.

Nov. 5 — at Minnesota 8 p.m. TV: FS North, Fox College Sports. Tickets.

Nov. 11 — DENVER 7:37 p.m. TV: Midco SN, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Nov. 12 — DENVER 7:07 p.m. TV: Midco SN, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Nov. 18 — at St. Cloud St. 7:37 p.m. TV: FS North, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Nov. 19 — at St. Cloud St. 7:07 p.m. TV: nchc.tv. Tickets.

Nov. 25 — MICHIGAN ST. 7:37 p.m. TV: Midco SN, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Nov. 26 — MICHIGAN ST. 7:07 p.m. TV: Midco SN, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Dec. 3 — vs. Boston College in NYC 6:30 p.m. TV: CBS Sports Network. Tickets.

Dec. 9 — WESTERN MICH. 7:37 p.m. TV: Midco SN, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Dec. 10 — WESTERN MICH. 7:07 p.m. TV: Midco SN, Fox College Sports, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Dec. 31 — at Union 3 p.m. TV: TBD. Tickets.

Jan. 6 — at Omaha 7:07 p.m. TV: nchc.tv. Tickets: (402) 554-MAVS.

Jan. 7 — at Omaha 7:07 p.m. TV: nchc.tv. Tickets: (402) 554-MAVS.

Jan. 13 — MIAMI 7:37 p.m. TV: Midco SN, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Jan. 14 — MIAMI 7:07 p.m. TV: Midco SN, Fox College Sports, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Jan. 20 — MINN. DULUTH 7:37 p.m. TV: CBS Sports Network. Tickets.

Jan. 21 — MINN. DULUTH 7:07 p.m. TV: Midco SN, Fox College Sports, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Jan. 27 — at Colorado College 8:37 p.m. TV: nchc.tv. Tickets.

Jan. 28 — at Colorado College 7:07 p.m. TV: nchc.tv. Tickets.

Feb. 3 — ST. CLOUD ST. 7:37 p.m. TV: CBS Sports Network. Tickets.

Feb. 4 — ST. CLOUD ST. 7:07 p.m. TV: Midco SN, Fox College Sports, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Feb. 17 — at Western Mich. 6 p.m. TV: CBS Sports Network. Tickets.

Feb. 18 — at Western Mich. 6 p.m. TV: nchc.tv. Tickets.

Feb. 24 — OMAHA 7:37 p.m. TV: Midco SN, nchc.tv. Tickets.

Feb. 25 — OMAHA 7:07 p.m. TV: Midco SN, Fox College Sports, nchc.tv. Tickets.

March 3 — at Miami 6:35 p.m. TV: nchc.tv. Tickets.

March 4 — at Miami 6:05 p.m. TV: nchc.tv. Tickets.

March 10-12 — NCHC first round. TV: TBD. Tickets TBA.

March 17-18 — NCHC Frozen Faceoff (Minneapolis) TV: CBS Sports Network. Tickets.

March 24-26 — NCAA West Regional (Fargo). TV: ESPNU, ESPN2 or ESPN3. Tickets TBA.

April 6-8 — NCAA Frozen Four (Chicago). TV: ESPN, ESPN2. Ticket info.

*All games are on radio at The Fox 96.1 FM or iHeartRadio.

**Games televised by CBS Sports Network are NOT available on nchc.tv.