UND HOCKEY: Fan Fest set for Sunday afternoon

The UND men's and women's hockey teams have set the eighth annual Fan Fest for 3 p.m. Sunday.

Both teams will take part in autograph sessions, a skills station (for eighth-graders and younger) and a question-and-answer sessions on the media stage.

A free lunch will be provided to fans courtesy of Midco Sports Network, and fans will receive a North Dakota knit beanie (while supplies last). Fans will also have a chance to take their picture with the 2016 national championship trophy, sign up for Jr. Champions activities, sign up for a chance to ride the Zamboni and pick up free promo items.

Fans will be limited to one outside item for autographs. UND Athletics will provide 2016-17 schedule posters to be used for autographs.

Parents are encouraged to register their children for one of the skills sessions upon arrival as space is limited for each session.

For more information, contact the UND Athletics marketing office at (701) 777-6953.