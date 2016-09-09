Ohio State University terminated the contract of women’s hockey coach Jenny Potter after it had reported several violations to the NCAA during Potter’s one-year tenure at the school.

The NCAA violations included hosting an impermissible official visit for a prospect, recruiting during a dead period, playing a pickup hockey game with a potential prospect (deemed an impermissible tryout) and having her husband, a non-staff member, recruit on behalf of the university, according to documents obtained by the Herald.

Ohio State has not specifically said that the violations were the reason for the termination, but the final violation was in the process of being reported to the NCAA when she was relieved of her duties as coach.

Ohio State confirmed to the Herald on Aug. 18 that Potter was no longer the head coach, five days before the official start of the fall semester.

The Buckeyes still have no coaches in place, but are expected to hire Minnesota assistant coach Nadine Muzerall to replace Potter.

Potter was initially hired by Ohio State in April 2015.

On Aug. 29, Ohio State reported a violation to the NCAA that occurred in January 2016 involving Potter’s husband recruiting a prospect during a meeting at a coffee house. Potter was also present at the coffee-house meeting.

“Coach Potter asserts that her husband did not have recruiting conversations with the prospect at the coffee house,” the report states. “However, the prospect provided information that contradicted Coach Potter’s assertion and the institution finds the prospect’s statement to be more credible than Coach Potter’s.”

The report states that there’s an exception under NCAA bylaws that allows contact between a prospect and the spouse of an athletics department official as long as it is within a 30-mile radius of the main campus, but this particular contact did not come within 30 miles.

“Furthermore, because Coach Potter’s husband was recruiting on behalf of the institution, the women’s ice hockey program exceeded its limit of permissible off-campus recruiters under NCAA Bylaw 11.7.6,” the report states.

In response to the violation, Ohio State reported, “the incoming student-athlete was declared ineligible until her eligibility is restored by the NCAA student-athlete reinstatement staff. The institution has since terminated the employment of the head women’s ice hockey coach and one of the assistant women’s ice hockey coaches.

“An education reminder will be provided to all coaches regarding spouses/significant others and off-campus contacts with prospects. The institution believes that no further action is necessary.”

Ohio State also reported that Potter conducted an impermissible tryout with the same prospect, playing a pickup game with her at an outdoor rink that Potter knew the prospect frequented. Potter did so while on a road trip with the Ohio State team.

Another violation occurred when Potter and the women’s hockey team hosted a recruit on an official visit prior to the first day of the recruit’s senior year. Official visits are not permitted until prospects begin class during their senior year.

Furthermore, the report says Ohio State requires approval from the Compliance Office before any official visits can occur. But the Compliance Office did not receive a request until the day after the visit occurred and it immediately denied the request.

Ohio State also reported a violation when Potter evaluated prospects during a dead period and another “personnel limitations” violation that occurred in March.

Prior to being hired at Ohio State, Potter served for two years as head coach at Trinity College, a Division III program in Hartford, Conn.

Potter was a star player for Minnesota Duluth during her college days and starred on the U.S. National Team, winning four Olympic medals (one gold, two silver, one bronze).