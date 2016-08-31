COLLEGE HOCKEY: NCHC says no to expansion

The NCHC released a statement Wednesday afternoon saying that decided to stay at eight teams "after careful consideration and a thorough vetting process."

Arizona State and MSU-Mankato both had formally applied for membership in the eight-team league, which started in the fall of 2013. Arizona State, a start-up program about to embark on its second Division I season, does not currently have a conference home. MSU-Mankato is a member of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Commissioner Josh Fenton said in a statement: "We will continue to be attentive to the college hockey landscape and any future changes that may come. However, our focus right now is guided by what we can do to strengthen our current membership into the future."