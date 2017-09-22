5 questions on Montana State with the Bozeman Daily Chronicle
As you do from time to time in the newspaper world, I answered some questions this week for a segment in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Bobcats beat reporter Paul Schwedelson was nice enough to return the favor, so I ripped off a few questions for Paul, and he provided some pretty fun insight:
1. What have been your takeaways of Montana State’s start to the season? A tough one against a good FBS foe and quite the comeback against an elite FCS team like SDSU … PAUL: It’s hard to take much away from the 31-0 loss to Washington State given the disparity in talent, size, etc. and even though the Bobcats nearly pulled off a marquee win against South Dakota State, they still sit at 0-2 and in a bit of a hole going forward. Sophomore quarterback Chris Murray threw for 311 yards and rushed for 107 in a career game against the Jackrabbits and showed what he’s capable of. The next step for Murray and MSU will be consistency and playing well for an entire game. Murray said the offense’s goal this week is to score in the first three drives, something it hasn’t done yet this season. For more, click here.