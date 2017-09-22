PAUL: It’s hard to take much away from the 31-0 loss to Washington State given the disparity in talent, size, etc. and even though the Bobcats nearly pulled off a marquee win against South Dakota State, they still sit at 0-2 and in a bit of a hole going forward. Sophomore quarterback Chris Murray threw for 311 yards and rushed for 107 in a career game against the Jackrabbits and showed what he’s capable of. The next step for Murray and MSU will be consistency and playing well for an entire game. Murray said the offense’s goal this week is to score in the first three drives, something it hasn’t done yet this season.