DRIVE CHART: South Dakota 45, UND 7

Drive: 9 plays, 82 yards, 3:21

Key plays: USD QB Chris Streveler hits hits Josh Hale on a 21-yard screen pass to get into UND territory. UND forces USD to take a field goal after having it first-and-goal from the 4.

USD 3, UND 0

USD: Kai Henry 8 run, Weese kick, 5:02 remaining.

Drive: 10 plays, 59 yards, 3:41

Key plays: After completions of 22, 14, 14 and 12 earlier in the drive, Streveler connects with Levi Falck to convert a 4th-and-7 from the UND 29 to keep the drive alive. The Coyotes score four plays later.

USD 10, UND 0

Second quarter

USD: Streveler 7 run, Weese kick, 2:36 remaining.

Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, 0:21

Key plays: On the first play after a Reid Taubenheim field-goal miss, Streveler connects with Shamar Jackson for a 68-yard completion. USD scores on the next play.

USD 17, UND 0

USD: Henry 34 run, Weese kick, 9:07 remaining.

Drive: 4 plays, 52 yards, 1:16

Key plays: The Coyotes start with the ball at their own 48. Streveler hits Jackson for an 11-yard completion on the first play.

USD 24, UND 0

USD: Shamar Jackson 13 pass from Streveler, Weese kick, 0:10 remaining.

Drive: 9 plays, 56 yards, 0:31

Key plays: USD converts a 4th-and-11 from the UND 31 with a 14-yard pass from Streveler to Alonge Brooks. Then, Streveler gets the Coyotes into the end zone before the first half ends.

USD 31, Mo. State 0

Third quarter

USD: Streveler 14 run, Weese kick, 9:34 remaining

Drive: 10 plays, 66 yards, 3:4141

Key plays: On USD’s first drive of the second half, Streveler has 11- and 16-yard completions to Falck. He also connects with Hale on a 14-yard pass.

USD 38, UND 0

UND: Travis Toivonen 10 pass from Keaton Studsrud, Reid Taubenheim kick, 4:33 remaining.

Drive: 5 plays, 73 yards, 2:16

Key plays: John Santiago starts the drive with an 18-yard run. UND also takes advantage of a personal foul penalty and a pass interference call against USD on the drive.

USD 38, UND 7

Fourth quarter

USD: Ben Klett 7 rush, Weese kick, 1:49 remaining.

Drive: 14 plays, 64 yards, 9:21

Key plays: USD runs the ball 14 straight times, converting three third downs and one fourth down en route to the game’s final score.

USD 45, UND 7

Team statistics

UND USD

First downs 11 33

Rushes-yards 30-102 59-285

Yards passing 155 290

Passes 25-12-0 30-23-0

Total yards 257 575

Punts-avg. 6-38.0 4-40.3

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Sacked-yards lost 2-8 4-17

Penalties-yards 9-54 5-60

Possession time 22:52 37:08

Individual statistics

UND

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Oliveira 9 9 9 0

Santiago 12 85 31 1

Studsrud 10 13 8 0

Mercer 1 6 6 0

Heidlebaugh 2 3 10 0

Team totals 30 102 31 0

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Wanzek 2 15 12 0

Mercer 3 61 42 0

Toivonen 5 53 23 1

Johannesson 1 22 22 0

Fiedler 1 4 4 0

Team totals 12 155 42 1

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Studsrud 22 11 133 0 1

Heidlebaugh 3 1 22 0 0

Team totals 25 12 155 0 1

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Jake Disterhaupt 8-3-11, Jake Rastas 8-2-10, Cole Reyes 8-1-9, Tyus Carter 6-1-7, Chuck Flowers 5-1-6, Torrey Hunt 5-0-5, Tanner Palmborg 4-1-5, Mason Bennett 2-3-5, Jade Lawrence 4-0-4, Tamas Stewart 3-1-4, Ray Haas 2-2-4, Tank Harris 3-1-4, Carter Wilson 3-0-3, Hayden Blubaugh 1-0-1, Jaxon Turner 1-0-1, Ty Shannon 1-0-1, Vashon Tucker 1-0-1, Drew Greely 1-0-1, Austin Cieslak 1-0-1.

Interceptions: None

Sacks: Palmborg 1, Bennett 1

USD

Rushing No. Yds. Long TD

Henry 12 80 34 2

Klett 14 68 12 1

Streveler 15 62 14 2

Fredrick 14 47 11 0

Simmons 3 29 23 0

Team totals 59 297 34 0

Receiving No. Yds. Long TD

Jackson 4 97 68 1

Falck 7 77 16 0

Hale 2 41 28 0

Brooks 4 30 14 0

Henry 2 27 22 0

Fredrick 2 12 11 0

Donovan 1 6 6 0

Ducker 1 0 0 0

Team totals 23 290 68 1

Passing Comp Att Yds. Int. TD

Streveler 23 30 290 0 1

Team totals 23 30 290 0 1

Tackles (solo-assisted-total)

Andrew Gray 6-2-8, D. Greenfield 4-2-6, Adam Harris 2-2-4, Alex Coker 3-1-4, Phillip Powell 3-1-4, Danny Rambo 3-1-4, John Wessel 3-1-4, Kameron Cline 2-2-4, Brian Woodward 2-1-3, Jim Litrenta 2-1-3, Mike Johnson 2-0-2, Doug Lewis 2-0-2, Nick Kramer 2-0-2, Clay Fisher 0-1-1, Braden DeBoer 0-1-1, Joe Kordus 0-1-1, Taylor Lambert 0-1-1.

Interceptions: None

Sacks: Coker 1, Wessel 1.