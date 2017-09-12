Miller: Rodgers, Taylor out indefinitely

The UND football team suffered two significant injuries in a 34-0 win over Missouri State in last Saturday’s Potato Bowl at the Alerus Center.

Starting guard Demon Taylor and starting inside linebacker Donnell Rodgers suffered injuries early against MSU and are considered out indefinitely.

Grant Aplin, who has plenty of starting experience, shifts into the starting role at right guard. Ryan Tobin, a redshirt freshman from Muskego, Wis., will start at left guard. Dan Bell, a 2016 starter at guard, will backup both positions.

The depth chart at inside linebacker is a bit more surprising. With Rodgers out, Jake Rastas will start alongside Jake Disterhaupt. Rastas is a walk-on from New Berlin, Wis., and he’s going to be backed up by another walk-on in Corby Richman of Oriska, N.D.

