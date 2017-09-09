Q&A with UND sophomore cornerback Evan Holm

Q. You played rugby at a high level in high school. What got you started in that sport?

A. My brothers. I saw them play when I was in eighth grade. It looked like something I'd like to do. It was football without the pads. That's what got me into it.

Q. They say rugby translates well when it comes to tackling in football. Do you see the skills in rugby help out in football?

A. I think you're less likely to try to blow someone up with your shoulder and that's how you get hurt. You have to form tackle in rugby. That's something you want to do when you're tackling in football, too.

Q. You had your first interception of the 2017 season last Thursday at Utah. It was your second career interception. Do you remember who the first pick came against?

A. Ketteringham.

Q. With your first pick coming against former Sacramento State quarterback and current UND teammate Nate Ketteringham, have you told him about that interception?

A. He knows.

Q. When UND cornerback Deion Harris was hurt in preseason workouts, that meant you were put into a starting role. How do you feel about your new role?

A. I'm excited to step in and fill that role as best I can and do what coach (Eric) Schmidt wants me to do. I just want to try to make the best plays I can.

Q. UND is anticipating a nearly full house at the Alerus Center for the Potato Bowl. How do you feel about the atmosphere today?

A. I'm excited for (today).