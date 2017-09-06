Miller: 5 things to know about Missouri State

The Bears left with lots of offensive confidence. And perhaps some defensive nerves.

Look at some crazy numbers. Missouri quarterback Drew Lock threw for 521 yards and seven touchdowns. Mizzou RB Damarea Crockett ran for 202 yards. The Tigers finished with a single-game record 815 yards of total offense.

But MSU had 492 yards of total offense, as well. The Bears scored touchdowns on five of their first seven possessions. The Bears lost 72-43 but consider Mizzou’s last 10 FCS opponents combined to score 83 points.

MSU had been thumped 168-14 by FBS foes Memphis, Arkansas State and Kansas State in previous years.

