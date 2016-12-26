UND football stocking up on defensive backs

UND's three most recent prep recruits are defensive backs and the latest junior college transfer is a potential 2017 starter at safety.

UND's prep defensive back recruits are cornerback Kyle Hieptas of Little Chute, Wis., safety Hayden Blubaugh of Aurora, Colo., and safety Thomas Gibson of Brookfield, Wis.

The transfer is safety Tamas Stewart, who will compete for the starting job opposite Cole Reyes. UND is still waiting on the NCAA to rule on the eligibility of senior safety Zach Arnell, who is seeking another year via a medical hardship.

Stewart spent two seasons at Sacramento State before playing this past season at Chaffey College. Stewart has two years of eligibility remaining.

"Tamas is a rangy, athletic player that tackles really well," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said.

A Rialto, Calif., native, Stewart redshirted his first season at Sacramento State in 2014 before being sidelined with an injury in 2015. He made 43 tackles and had four pass breakups during 10 games for the Panthers this season.

UND is now up to 17 verbals for the 2017 prep recruiting class, a number that doesn't include transfers.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1.