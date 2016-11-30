UND offensive lineman Michael Coe receiving NFL interest

And there's a chance UND's run in the FCS tournament won't be the final playing days for the senior graduate transfer.

Coe, a Carlsbad, Calif., native, is receiving interest from NFL scouts.

Coe estimated he's talked to 15 NFL scouts in Grand Forks and UND offensive line coach Luke Knauf said five or six of those NFL scouts say Coe has the potential to be a late-round pick in April's 2017 NFL draft.

"I'm just soaking it all in and listening to what they have to tell me," Coe said. "I'm focusing on the playoffs right now. When we're done, I'll focus more on (professional opportunities)."

Coe, who was named to the all-Big Sky Conference first team, has been important for a Fighting Hawks offense that has suffered a handful of injuries on the offensive line.

Coe, who played guard and tackle at Western New Mexico, started the 2016 season at center for UND.

When right tackle Mat Cox suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 at Montana State, Coe shuffled to right tackle.

In UND's regular-season finale against Northern Arizona, UND left tackle A.J. Stockwell was injured on the Fighting Hawks' first offensive series, causing UND to move Coe from right tackle to left tackle.

"He's a versatile, smart football player," UND head coach Bubba Schweigert said. "He's been very valuable for our team."

Knauf, who coached Coe at Western New Mexico before joining Schweigert's staff three years ago, said scouts like Coe's feet and long arms.

"And he has some nasty to him," Knauf said. "They also like his ability to adjust and learn an offense."

Coe, who is projected as an interior lineman in his NFL pursuits, said he's known he was athletic enough to play at the next level, but "North Dakota gave me the platform to showcase my talents."

Coe didn't practice much last week during UND's first-round bye of the FCS tournament, and he said the time off has helped him recover from nagging injuries.

"I'm feeling strong," he said.