During the hockey win against Bemidji State, Schweigert brought Studsrud down to ice level. The two went into the office of former UND men's hockey coach Dave Hakstol.

Schweigert offered Studsrud a scholarship on that Saturday night. On Sunday morning, the Benilde-St. Margaret's product made a verbal commitment to play at UND.

The commitments continued to roll in after that. Despite the UND coaching staff assembling after Christmas in 2013, Schweigert's group assembled a class of 26 commitments by National Signing Day on Feb. 5.

A large corps of that 2014 recruiting class is now leading the Fighting Hawks to a 9-2 record, a Big Sky Conference Championship and a No. 7 national seed in the school's first-ever FCS tournament appearance.

Joining Studsrud, the team's starting quarterback and captain, in that class were five Big Sky all-conference selections in 2016: Demon Taylor, Tank Harris, Dylan Bakker, Deion Harris and Reid Taubenheim.

Two others, defensive linemen Brandon Dranka and Drew Greely, were all-Big Sky honorable mentions.

Tight end Luke Fiedler, defensive end Austin Cieslak, offensive lineman Grant Aplin and wide receiver Luke Stanley have also been a large part of UND's run of nine-straight victories to close the 2016 regular season.

It was a remarkable haul, considering the typical timeline of the recruiting season. As of late November this year, UND already has 11 commitments for the 2017 recruiting class.

Coaches say a number of factors contributed to the results.

One of those factors was UND had scholarship money to work with as a number of players transferred during the transition of coaching staffs, including standouts Jameer Jackson, Kenny Golladay and Daryl Brown.

Second, the two assistant holdovers from Chris Mussman's staff—Danny Freund and Joel Schwenzfeier—were able to keep a handful of commitments during the hiring process despite not knowing yet whether they would be retained by Schweigert.

"The guys in place here helped us a great deal, even the guys who weren't retained," Schweigert said. "I'm forever grateful and appreciate that."

Lastly, once the coaching staff was put in place, it hit the recruiting trail hard.

"Our guys really went out and worked hard for those two and a half weeks," Schweigert said. "There were lots of miles and video and not much rest."

Schweigert said he still believes there's quality, available talent late in the recruiting process.

"That's why you keep recruiting right down to signing day," he said.

UND recruiting coordinator Kevin Maurice said the staff has had a profile of an athlete it wants to recruit since Day 1.

Maurice describes that profile in three parts.

"You look for a high-achiever, both on and off the field," he said. "You also want a self-starter, someone you don't have to watch over, a kid who will be here in the summer months and in the weight room and in the (High Performance Center). Then, you want a kid who wants to be here. This is a special place but it's not for everybody. We want a guy who cares about the N.D. on the side of his helmet."

Maurice said one of the important aspects of that first recruiting class was not making any impulse moves.

"The worst thing you can do as a new staff is to just fill the roster without addressing needs," Maurice said.

In order to do that, Maurice said he watched game film from the 2013 season. He also notes that recruiting didn't stop at signing day. There was still time to bring in players before fall camp and school starts.

Maurice said the message that was received so well in the 2014 recruiting class came down to two things.

"It's about accessibility," Maurice said. "We're the type of people who answer the phone at 3 in the morning. We also sold that we're good people."

Those two aspects helped gained the loyalty of the parents of the recruits.

"My family loved it," Studsrud said. "I was in right away. To have all those kids come up and commit just like that says a lot about this coaching staff. I committed that Sunday morning and haven't looked back since. It was the only official visit I took. I don't regret it. It's the best decision I ever made."

Schweigert also stressed that a national championship could be won in Grand Forks. The school had a Division II pedigree and towns similar to Grand Forks have been home to elite FCS programs.

"They didn't have a winning record but the new coaches had a new vision," Chicago native Tank Harris said. "I always wanted to be part of a new vision."

That vision is now coming to fruition, as UND enters the FCS playoffs in 2016.

"It solidifies that we're doing the right thing," Maurice said. "We had a plan. We had a vision. We executed the vision. Now, you're seeing the translation on the football field. We're going to stick to the plan and go after the profile of kids we want."