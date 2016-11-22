But UND coach Bubba Schweigert said league coaches recognize Reyes' impact on a game.

"He makes a huge difference on the field, not only making plays but also getting us in the right adjustments," Schweigert said. "He's a big, long body that can really run. He has good speed that can be surprising because he's a long-strider. He also really has excellent hands and can make plays on the ball. Those are things that you look for in the top guy in the league."

Reyes said he could have seen UND junior cornerback Deion Harris also winning the award.

"But I'm glad someone on our defense got it because I felt like we deserved it," Reyes said.

Reyes was one of 11 Fighting Hawks to earn all-Big Sky Conference honors and five more were named honorable mention to give the program its best all-conference representation since joining the league prior to the 2012 season.

Reyes was joined on the first team by offensive tackle Michael Coe, running back and return specialist John Santiago and cornerback Deion Harris. Inside linebacker Dylan Bakker and kicker Reid Taubenheim were named to the second team, while running back Brady Oliveira, guard Demon Taylor, defensive tackle Tank Harris and defensive end Noah Johnson were named to the third team.

Reyes, who was a second-team All-Big Sky performer a year ago, finished the regular season with 58 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, a sack, three interceptions, eight pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in nine games. He helped UND lead the league in scoring defense (21.9 ppg) and rush defense (91.5 ypg).

Deion Harris, a junior from Hibbing, Minn., led the Big Sky with 14 passes defended and five interceptions during the regular season. He also returned three of those interceptions for touchdowns and added nine pass break-ups.

Santiago is just the sixth player in Big Sky history to earn back-to-back, first-team accolades as a freshman and sophomore. He has 924 rushing yards and led the Big Sky with 1,517 all-purpose yards. The reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year accounted for nine total touchdowns.

Coe arrived on campus as a graduate transfer after racking up All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors in 2012 (third), 2013 (second) and 2014 (first) at Western New Mexico. He started the first four games at center before shifting out to right tackle for the final seven regular-season contests.

In his first season as a full-time starter, Bakker paced the defense with 85 tackles and added 6.5 tackles for loss. Taubenheim, who was a third-team all-league selection in 2014, returned to the squad in 2016 after leading the league in field goals made with 15.

For the second-consecutive year, Johnson earned third-team accolades after finishing the regular season with 30 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

A trio of sophomores earned their first all-league honors. Tank Harris earned his after collecting 26 tackles, while Taylor helped Coe and the rest of UND's offensive line produce the league's third-ranked rushing offense that averaged 217.6 ypg.

Making the most of those holes was Oliveira, who had four 100-yard rushing games and accounted for at least one touchdown in all eight Big Sky games. He finished the regular season with nine rushing scores and added a touchdown pass in the Fighting Hawks' championship-clinching win over Northern Arizona. The Winnipeg native finished with a career-high 837 rushing yards.

UND's honorable mention selections were special teams player Alex Reed, defensive ends Drew Greely and Brandon Dranka, outside linebacker Brian Labat and cornerback Torrey Hunt.

The seventh-seeded Fighting Hawks are preparing for the program's first FCS playoff game Dec. 3, against the winner of Richmond and North Carolina A&T.