NAU expects tough test from UND run defense

Souers, whose team faces the Fighting Hawks at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Alerus Center, was quick to point out UND's rush defense has been stingy for a long time, not just the past couple of weeks.

"Their run 'D' has been good the past few years," Souers said. "They're consistent with their tactics. They create issues for an offensive line and any run scheme. I haven't seen anyone successfully run the football against UND.

"We're in an unknown with how you go about moving the football against them. Our offensive guys are working hard and the players are having a lot of meetings."

UND led the Big Sky in run defense in 2014 and 2015. In 2016, the Fighting Hawks are again in the lead.

UND is eighth in the country, giving up 89.0 rushing yards per game. The Fighting Hawks gave up a season-low 6 yards on 21 carries to Northern Colorado during last Saturday's 23-13 win in Greeley, Colo.

The previous week, against Weber State, UND allowed 12 rushing yards.

UND middle linebacker Dylan Bakker leads the team with 75 tackles and has 22 total tackles in the last two victories.

Since holding Cal Poly to a season-low 202 rushing yards on Oct. 1, UND has only allowed 233 yards to its plast five opponents (46.6 yards per game).

"Coach Schweigert has done a magnificent job up there," Souers said. "They've taken that program and are on top of the conference now. They're doing it with a sound and fundamental success model.

"They play well together and they handle adversity and injuries. That's why they're where they're at. We recognize the challenge in front of us."

UND will be playing for its first Big Sky title. The No. 12 Fighting Hawks (8-2 overall, 7-0 Big Sky) are also playing for playoff positioning.

NAU, the preseason Big Sky favorites, have won four-straight games, but the Lumberjacks are 5-4 overall and 4-2 in the Big Sky.

NAU, which lost 2015 star quarterback Case Cookus to injury early in the year, is likely out of the playoff picture with only four Division I wins this year.

Souers, however, said his team will be motivated.

"We love to play the game," Souers said. "Playing against the best is an opportunity to see where you're at. We had high expectations going into the season, and we didn't manage the schedule very well. We are where we are, and we have no one to blame but ourselves. We're taking it one week at a time and making sure we're having fun doing it."