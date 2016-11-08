FCS Playoff Committee chair defends rankings

The rankings were met with a harsh reaction from fans and the media.

Committee chair Brian Hutchinson, an athletic director at Morehead State in Kentucky, said those rankings are still a work in progress when asked about the feedback he's received.

"I take it for what it is," Hutchinson said. "We've achieved the goal of chatter about our championship. With everything this far out still, our point of releasing the poll was certainly to begin talking about this important championship."

Hutchinson said the rankings shouldn't be viewed as seeding for the postseason. The rankings released last Thursday were Jacksonville State, Sam Houston State, Eastern Washington, North Dakota State, James Madison, The Citadel, Richmond, Chattanooga, Charleston Southern and Central Arkansas.

The committee will release another set of rankings on Thursday.

"In my mind, it's simply a poll we did this week," Hutchinson said last Friday. "It isn't how we would seed it today or a week from now or two weeks from now. It's not lost on me that the final poll will be the seeding. Lots can happen in the last weeks. All of the measurables change. It takes time for that to normalize. Until there is a full slate, it's tough to pinpoint that. It's sure fun for everyone to spend time talking about it, but it doesn't matter until it's over."

UND wasn't selected as a Top 10 team in the rankings, although some members of the FCS media have put the Fighting Hawks as high as No. 8.

"To say we spent time and talked about North Dakota is probably not fair to where we are yet," Hutchinson said. "We're talking about teams in the Big Sky Conference and who in our minds is still on the board. We are aware of the strength of that conference."

Hutchinson said the rankings aren't a lock even if teams win out their remaining games.

"The season's not over," Hutchinson said. "We have three more weeks to improve those kinds of things. Our conversations don't dwell on that. We will continue to have in-depth conversations as the weeks unfold. Knowing that it's public now, we'll be spending more time this week to move in the direction we need to move. It's important for us to be able to justify every team we have slotted."

One the primary criticisms of the committee's rankings is not enough of an emphasis was placed on strength of schedule.

"That's one of several criteria," Hutchinson said. "If you build a poll on just strength of schedule, you don't need a committee. It's just one tool."