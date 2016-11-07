UND suspends Seibel for one game after arrest
UND football coach Bubba Schweigert said wide receiver Josh Seibel has been suspended for one game following his arrest over the weekend.
UND hosts Northern Arizona on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Alerus Center.
"After collecting all of the facts, I feel this is the appropriate action," Schweigert said at a weekly press conference Monday. "I love Josh, but I'm disappointed in the behavior displayed."
Seibel, the team's primary punt returner, was booked at 1:38 a.m. Sunday into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center on potential disorderly conduct and resisting arrest charges, according to jail records. He has since been released.