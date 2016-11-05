Coach Bubba Schweigert and his players were quick to turn to next weekend's regular-season finale at home against Northern Arizona, a game that could give UND its first Big Sky Conference title.

"We want to get that ring on our finger and that's the game that's going to do it for us," UND running back John Santiago said.

UND and Eastern Washington both entered this weekend undefeated in conference play. EWU played Cal Poly late Saturday night in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

If UND and EWU both go undefeated in league play, the two teams would be named co-champions.

"We sure want to win the Big Sky championship," Schweigert said. "We're at home against a very good opponent."

The game against Northern Arizona not only carries significance for the Big Sky title but also could help UND earn home-field advantage in the FCS playoffs.

"We're chugging along, day-by-day and year-by-year," UND quarterback Ryan Bartels said. "We've all bought into the vision of being a conference champion."

Riek misses game

UND fans spent warmups keeping an eye on quarterback Keaton Studsrud, who dressed for the game but didn't make any pregame throws.

On the other side of the field, Northern Colorado also had an injury to worry about.

The Bears played without star running back Trae Riek, who has paced UNC with 640 yards rushing on the season. His 92.1 yards per game average is fourth-best among Big Sky rushers. Riek had four 100-yard rushing performances this season.

In his absence, Brandon Cartagena received most of the carries for UNC. He had 11 carries for 20 yards, with a long carry of 5 yards.

UND shuffles offensive line

The Fighting Hawks had to shuffle their offensive line, as left tackle A.J. Stockwell was injured in the first half.

UND spent most of the game with right tackle Michael Coe shifted to left tackle and Bryce Blair playing at right tackle.

Dan Bell, the team's starting right guard, was also hurt during the game. UND countered that injury by moving center Grant Aplin to guard and bringing in center Patric Rooney.

John Santiago was banged up in the second half but said after the game he felt fine.