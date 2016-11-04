Starter status doesn't mean much for UND defensive line

But that's the norm for North Dakota, rather than the exception.

UND's deep rotation on the defensive line will be on display today at 1 p.m. at Northern Colorado, where the No. 16 Fighting Hawks are hoping to lock up an FCS playoff spot, continue a seven-game winning streak and keep alive an unbeaten record in Big Sky Conference play.

"By far, this is the most depth we've had since I've been here," said third-year UND defensive line coach Jordan Gigli. "We feel really confident nine deep. This is the first time since the Bowling Green game that we've been 100 percent healthy. The playing-time decisions get a little harder."

In 2014, UND defensive end Brandon Dranka earned all-Big Sky honorable mention despite not being a full-time starter. The same thing happened in 2015, when defensive end Noah Johnson earned that honor without starting most of the year.

"I try to get eight, nine, sometimes 10 into the game," Gigli said. "The goal is to get everyone in the game during the first quarter to get a feel for the game."

After the first three or four series, Gigli said he likes to play the defensive lineman with the hot hand.

"For Weber, that was Drew," Gigli said. "Drew might have been a backup, but he played more than anyone. Drew has as good of a motor and plays as hard as anyone I've ever coached. He doesn't stop. He's only about 235 pounds, but he plays as hard and as tough as anyone I've had in my career."

Gigli also has a redshirt freshman track plays and playing time. The coach will check that chart from time to time to see who needs more repetitions.

UND's new depth can be attributed to a trio of players from the 2015 recruiting class, including defensive ends Mason Bennett and Carter Wilson and nose guard Steve Greer.

"Those young guys could end up being better than those six in front of them," Gigli said. "They have high ceilings."

Gigli said unselfishness has been a key to his thriving front three. UND had seven sacks against Weber State and now has 22 on the season, which is good for second in the Big Sky.

"What makes it so fun for me in this day and age of guys wanting to start and transferring is that I have nine guys, who might not necessarily be happy, but they've bought into what we're doing here," Gigli said. "Having success helps. It's a group of guys who enjoy playing with each other. You watch the sideline and they're just as happy no matter who gets the sack. I'm so happy with the group."

UND starts Dranka, Johnson and nose guard Tank Harris. But Greely, Bennett, Wilson, Greer, Alec Carrothers and Austin Cieslak quickly see the field.

"I think it's definitely beneficial," Bennett said of the deep rotation. "You're almost never tired. Even if you're a starter, you're not getting that many more reps than me as a third-string."