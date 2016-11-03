The committee released its Top 10 rankings for the first time Thursday, a release intended to provide transparency to the process.

The committee will release another Top 10 rankings Nov. 10.

UND, which has won seven-straight games, is ranked No. 11 in the FCS coaches poll and No. 16 in the STATS FCS media poll.

The Fighting Hawks, who are 6-0 in the Big Sky Conference, travel to Greeley, Colo., to take on Northern Colorado on Saturday at 1 p.m. UND wraps up its regular-season schedule at home against Northern Arizona the following week and then has a bye the final week of the regular season.

Jacksonville State, Sam Houston STate, Eastern Washington, North Dakota STate and James Madison round out the top five teams released by the committee.

The Citadel, Richmond, Chattanooga, Charleston Southern and Central Arkansas make up No. 6 through No. 10.