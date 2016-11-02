Northern Colorado coach: We're looking for a dogfight

The coach used almost every fight analogy available Wednesday.

"North Dakota is a knockdown, drag-out football team," Collins said. "They're tough on offense and defense, and we're looking for a dogfight."

UND, which has won three straight against the Bears, is looking to become a lock for the FCS playoffs and searching for its first Big Sky Conference championship.

The Fighting Hawks are on a seven-game winning streak at 7-2 overall and 6-0 in the Big Sky.

The Bears (5-3, 3-2) are hoping to win their final three games and make the playoffs, as well.

UND beat Northern Colorado 45-14 in 2015 in Grand Forks and 33-14 in Greeley in 2014.

"They've come out and taken the fight to us," Collins said. "We have to respond and come out swinging, just like they do. It's going back to the old NCC days."

UND owns a 15-12 edge in the all-time series, which dates back to the North Central Conference of the Division II era. The Fighting Hawks have had the edge in recent history, although UNC had a strong run during the DII days.

"It's time UNC started punching back," Collins said. "I have great respect for Bubba (Schweigert), and he's brought that attitude back. We're trying to do the same thing at Northern Colorado."

The Bears are coming off a 56-49 overtime win over Portland State last Saturday. UNC finishes against UND, Montana and Cal Poly.

UNC finished 6-5 last year, netting the first winning season in 12 years. Collins is 20-44 at UNC, with 11 of those wins coming from the beginning of the 2015 season.

"This is the first time where we're in position to play for something this time of the year," Collins said. "It's going to be a big-time game this weekend, and we're looking forward to it."

Collins Jr. said the Bears are in a better position this year than in the past to counter UND's physicality.

"Our kids are going to come out and fight," he said. "It's the time in our program to step up and win games like this at home. You get a chance to compete with a highly ranked team, and it's awesome to have that opportunity to get it done this weekend."

Collins said UNC has been preparing for the Fighting Hawks as though quarterback Keaton Studsrud is playing. The junior captain injured his shoulder in the second half against Weber State last Saturday and is questionable against the Bears.

"Their MO is to pound the rock down your throat," Collins said. "But they can do both. They've had games with three or four touchdowns through the air. We have to expect the run game and hold up against the pass. We're preparing just like Keaton will be back there; it doesn't matter."