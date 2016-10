UND football climbs to No. 16 in STATS FCS poll following seventh-straight win

Ryan Bartels hands the ball off to Brady Oliveira in the second half against Weber State. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

The UND football program continues to rise in the national rankings.

The Fighting Hawks, who won their seventh-straight game last Saturday against Weber State, is ranked No. 16 in the STATS FCS media poll, released Monday afternoon.

UND, 6-0 in the Big Sky Conference, plays at Northern Colorado on Saturday in Greeley, Colo. The Fighting Hawks were ranked No. 17 in last week's poll.

Tom Miller Miller has been with the Grand Forks Herald sports department for the past 10 years. He's also a Grand Forks native and UND graduate. TMiller@gfherald.com (701) 780-1121