It's going to be a big day of college football in the Arnell house.

Her only two children—twin brothers Zach and Jacob—will be playing in first-place college football showdowns in different partsof the country.

Zach is the starting safety for No. 17 UND (6-2 overall, 5-0 in the Big Sky Conference). The Fighting Hawks host Weber State (5-2, 4-0) at 1 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

Jacob is a wide receiver for FCS member San Diego (6-1, 5-0). San Diego, the Pioneer Football League leader, travels to Poughkeepsie, N.Y., to face Marist (4-3, 4-0).

"It's crazy," Lisa said. "We watch all of the games. It's a lot of college football."

San Diego starts at 11:30 a.m. and UND kicks off 90 minutes later.

"We've been texting a lot this week because of how important our games are," Zach said. "That's all we talk about during the season. I want him to succeed, and he wants me to succeed. I get mad when he doesn't do well, and he does the same."

Lisa said she's been able to see Zach play in person a couple of times this season. She went to Sacramento State and came to Grand Forks to watch UND play South Dakota. She'll visit UND again for the regular-season finale against Northern Arizona. It's easier to catch Jacob, who plays for nearby San Diego.

"That's the hardest part," Lisa said, "picking which one to go to."

Zach, who is 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, has 37 tackles and two interceptions for the UND defense. Jacob, who is 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, has eight catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

The two played together at Santa Barbara Community College in 2013 and 2014. Lisa said she watched every game. It was fun because Zach played defense and Jacob played offense. There was always a rooting interest.

After playing junior college, Zach had to make the tough choice to split up.

"That's my best friend; always been my best friend," Zach said. "Our goal was to play together at this level. He's at San Diego where they don't offer scholarships. I told him he should come out here but he chose to stay close to home."

The two were also teammates in high school in Rancho Bernardo, Calif. That's the only time they played on both sides of the ball, when Jacob was a cornerback and Zach was a safety.

Zach wasn't interested in offense.

"The coaches asked me almost every practice to come play receiver," Zach said. "I hate offense. Either you do the hitting or you get hit. I like tackling."

Zach, though, admits Jacob had the leg up on him in high school.

"He was a lot better than me," Zach said. "He always naturally had it. He has that quick first step."

The twins have always had a tight bond, Lisa said.

"They were boys; they fought," she said of the two growing up. "But they've always been close."

Part of that bond has always been football.

"We started playing soccer when we were 3, then we got into baseball and basketball," Zach said. "In fourth grade, my mom finally let us play tackle football. Since then, I stopped playing every other sport."