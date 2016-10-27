UND football player goes from walk-on to starting center

"I was talking to Division Is but no one offered me," Aplin said. "I had Division II offers. I wasn't interested in playing Division II. I felt I could play at the Division I level."

On signing day, Aplin spurned an opportunity at Augustana for the Fighting Hawks.

On Saturday, when No. 17 UND plays Weber State in a first-place Big Sky Conference showdown at 1 p.m. at the Alerus Center, the walk-on will be starting center for the No. 2 rushing offense in the league.

"It's who knows their stuff and who's a tough guy," UND offensive line coach Luke Knauf said about Aplin starting. "Aplin was at guard after fall camp, and he did a good job there. He moved to center and he's done a great job for us."

Aplin, a 6-foot-1, 300-pound sophomore from Victoria, Minn., started the season as the No. 3 center.

Although he was the main backup at both guard positions, UND started graduate transfer Michael Coe at center to start the season. When right tackle Mat Cox suffered a season-ending injury in late September, Coe shifted out to tackle and the Fighting Hawks' elected to play freshman Patric Rooney at center.

When Rooney went down with an injury against Cal Poly on Oct. 1, Aplin took over the center position.

Aplin has been the starter now through three-straight wins, part of UND's six-straight victories.

"It has been a whirlwind moving around a lot," Aplin said.

Aplin said playing as a walk on is motivation.

"That drove me ... not getting my school paid even though I'm doing what everyone else is doing every day," Aplin said. "That makes me work that much harder.

"When you look at me, maybe I'm not the average offensive lineman. I'm not tall, and I'm not long. But I can make up for it with speed and strength."