UND, which has won six-straight games, is up two spots from a week ago. UND beat Idaho State 28-21 in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks lost their first two games of the season before winning six straight. UND is first in the Big Sky Conference at 5-0 in league play. UND plays fellow Big Sky unbeaten Weber State (4-0 in Big Sky) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

UND is one of four Big Sky teams in the top 25 poll. Eastern Washington leads the way at No. 3, followed by No. 14 Cal Poly, No. 16 Montana and No. 17 UND.

UND's Week 1 opponent, Stony Brook, which defeated UND 13-9, is ranked No. 22.