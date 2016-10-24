Search
    UND football reaches highest Division I ranking in STATS media poll at No. 17

    By Tom Miller Today at 12:42 p.m.
    quarterback Keaton Studsrud talks with his teammates in the red zone before their play in the first half of SaturdayÕs game against Southern Utah University at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

    The UND football team has reached the highest ranking in its Division I history.

    The Fighting Hawks were pegged No. 17 in the latest STATS FCS media poll, released Monday afternoon.

    UND, which has won six-straight games, is up two spots from a week ago. UND beat Idaho State 28-21 in Pocatello, Idaho, on Saturday.

    The Fighting Hawks lost their first two games of the season before winning six straight. UND is first in the Big Sky Conference at 5-0 in league play. UND plays fellow Big Sky unbeaten Weber State (4-0 in Big Sky) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

    UND is one of four Big Sky teams in the top 25 poll. Eastern Washington leads the way at No. 3, followed by No. 14 Cal Poly, No. 16 Montana and No. 17 UND.

    UND's Week 1 opponent, Stony Brook, which defeated UND 13-9, is ranked No. 22.

    Tom Miller
    Miller has been with the Grand Forks Herald sports department for the past 10 years. He's also a Grand Forks native and UND graduate. 
    TMiller@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1121
