Idaho State's lone Division I win in 2015 cost UND a shot at the playoffs when the Bengals beat UND 37-31 in Grand Forks.

UND prevented deja vu by holding off pesky Idaho State 28-21 at Holt Arena.

The script was eerily similar to a year ago, where UND entered this year's matchup missing star safety Cole Reyes.

Reyes, who missed last year's meeting, was dressed this time in Pocatello, but he didn't see any game action. The junior captain has now missed two straight games.

UND started Chuck Flowers at safety in Reyes' absence. Flowers finished second on the team with five tackles.

"We battled," UND wide receiver Josh Seibel said. "We had a lot of guys nicked up. We kept battling and it worked out in our favor."

During the game, UND saw injuries to defensive end Austin Cieslak and offensive lineman A.J. Stockwell.

Stockwell, who came back into the game and threw up on the field, only missed a few plays. Cieslak, who was injured early in the game, didn't return.

UND lucks out on deep ball

UND was the beneficiary of some good luck midway through the fourth quarter.

On third-and-6 with eight minutes left, the Fighting Hawks missed a defensive assignment and allowed Idaho State tight end Josh Cook to streak uncovered down the middle of the field.

Bengal quarterback Tanner Gueller chucked it deep and hit Cook in stride, but Cook dropped the ball and ISU had to punt.

"We played the deep ball really well," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We were in the neighborhood except for one missed coverage. That could've been devastating."

Santiago hits milestone

UND running back John Santiago entered the game needing 43 rushing yards to eclipse 2,000 for his career.

The sophomore achieved the milestone by finishing with 101 rushing yards on an average of 5.6 yards per carry.

Brady Oliveira, another sophomore running back, is closing in on 1,000 career rushing yards. He needed 79 yards rushing coming into the game and finished with 46 yards on 16 carries.

Briefly

UND didn't have an interception for the first time in a game since Week 1 against Stony Brook. The Fighting Hawks entered the game ranked No. 1 in the FCS in the category with 13 ... UND kicker Reid Taubenheim, who entered the game with just nine touchbacks on the season, was five-for-five on touchbacks against ISU ... Idaho State has a dog retrieve the tee after kickoffs ... UND cornerback Torrey Hunt had three pass breakups ... UND was only 4 of 14 on third downs, but it was 3-for-3 on fourth downs ... Travis Toivonen had one rush for 27 yards. He also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass in which he shed Jeremy Bittle near the 10 before scoring.