On UND's first drive of the second half, the Fighting Hawks called for the fake on fourth-and-5 from the 10 with the game tied at 14.

The only problem? The Bengals saw Santiago.

"I tried my best to hide my number," Santiago said. "I heard a couple guys say, '22 is in the game.' "

The Bengals might have sniffed out the surprise, but they still couldn't catch Santiago as he raced around the left side to pick up the first down.

The play led to Brady Oliveira's 4-yard touchdown run and set the tone for UND's strong second half in a 28-21 Fighting Hawks' victory over Idaho State on Saturday at Holt Arena.

UND, ranked No. 19 in the latest STATS FCS poll, won its sixth-straight game and improved to 5-0 in the Big Sky Conference and 6-2 overall.

"We've worked on (the trick play) for a couple of weeks here," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "What we saw on tape is that he would be a lot more open than he was. John just made a great play."

Oliveira's score gave UND a 21-14 lead midway through third quarter, but the Fighting Hawks still had to hang on late.

UND took a 28-14 lead with 14:09 left in the game when Josh Seibel stretched to his max to catch a 17-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Studsrud.

"(Idaho State) was playing too high and Keaton saw the same thing I did," said Seibel, who caught his first touchdown pass of his injury-shortened season. "Instead of going to the seam, I broke to the post. Keaton threw it where only I could catch it."

The Bengals, who dropped to 2-5 overall, pulled to within 28-21 when Tanner Gueller hit KW Williams for a 17-yard touchdown with 1:23 left.

But Idaho State's onside kick attempt went out of bounds. UND countered with two Oliveira runs. Oliveira's second rush went for 8 yards and a first down, allowing the Fighting Hawks to kneel out the clock against the Bengals, who had spoiled UND's homecoming last season with a 37-31 win in Grand Forks.

"We were choppy at times, but we're happy to come out with the 'W,' " Santiago said.

UND dominated time of possession against the Bengals, with a 39:30 to 20:30 advantage.

The Fighting Hawks ran for 206 yards, led by Santiago, who had 18 carries for 101 yards.

Studsrud finished 12-for-20 passing for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He threw his second interception of the season in the first quarter, setting up Williams' first score of the game, an 11-yard grab.

The Bengals were led by Gueller, who was 26-for-49 passing for 220 yards and three touchdowns. UND held Idaho State to 69 rushing yards on 16 carries.

"We did not get off to a good start," Schweigert said. "We really made it tough on ourselves in the first half. We played a much better second half, although we could've done without that last score."