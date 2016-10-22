UND football team hangs on to beat Idaho State 28-21

UND's Josh Seibel caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Studsrud early in the fourth quarter to give UND a 28-14 lead.

ISU made things interesting when KW Williams caught a 17-yard pass from Tanner Gueller with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter to pull within seven points.

The Bengals, however, were unable to recover an onside kick and UND running back Brady Oliveira picked up a first down for the Fighting Hawks, who were able to kneel out the remaining clock.