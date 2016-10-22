Search
UND football team hangs on to beat Idaho State 28-21

    By Tom Miller Today at 6:45 p.m.

    POCATELLO, Idaho—UND limited Idaho State to seven second-half points in defeating the Bengals 28-21 on Saturday at Holt Arena.

    The Fighting Hawks won their sixth-straight game and improved to 5-0 in the Big Sky Conference.

    UND's Josh Seibel caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Studsrud early in the fourth quarter to give UND a 28-14 lead.

    ISU made things interesting when KW Williams caught a 17-yard pass from Tanner Gueller with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter to pull within seven points.

    The Bengals, however, were unable to recover an onside kick and UND running back Brady Oliveira picked up a first down for the Fighting Hawks, who were able to kneel out the remaining clock.

    Tom Miller
    Miller has been with the Grand Forks Herald sports department for the past 10 years. He's also a Grand Forks native and UND graduate. 
    TMiller@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1121
