Mollberg, the Lakers’ quarterback, always had Labat in his sights. Labat was a slotback in the triple-option attack, but he was the main receiving target.

The two also played baseball and basketball together. On the basketball court, the duo teamed to end Detroit Lakes’ 94-year state tournament drought.

“He was my go-to guy,” Mollberg said. “He’s always in the right spot at the right time.”

Right spot at the right time is the recurring theme for Labat, a senior who enters today’s 3:30 p.m. matchup with Idaho State as UND’s rock at outside linebacker.

Labat had his second interception of the season and third career pick last week in a 45-23 win against Southern Utah.

“He’s a smart, heady player,” UND outside linebackers coach Joel Schwenzfeier said. “You teach him one time and he has it. He has a playmaker’s mentality … really good instincts.”

That was the case against Southern Utah. On the interception, Labat’s responsibility was in the flats, but he sank deeper as he read SUU quarterback Patrick Tyler on fourth-and-6 in the fourth quarter.

“He just has a feel for those things,” Schwenzfeier said.

Schwenzfeier said Labat is also successful because of his size and speed. Labat is listed at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds.

“For how big he is, he runs really well,” Schwenzfeier said.

Out of high school, Labat was often the forgotten recruit out of Detroit Lakes. Mollberg received Big Ten interest and was labeled as the No. 1 target in recruiting by former UND coach Chris Mussman.

Friends, Mollberg and Labat, said they weren’t a package deal but they both felt good about the direction of UND.

“It was definitely a good time playing with him,” said Labat, who has known Mollberg since kindergarten. “Coming here, it was nice to have a familiar face. It’s been fun to see how we’ve come along over the years.”

Mollberg said he and Labat attended camps together and talked with college coaches together.

“The decision was always on your own, but we had fun,” Mollberg said.

“I was just happy to be able to play college football at this level and it turned out well for me and him, as well,” Labat said.

Labat started his college career at inside linebacker and battled injuries his redshirt freshman season. After moving to outside linebacker under Bubba Schweigert’s new staff, Labat’s UND career took off.

He started 10 games as a sophomore and finished sixth on the team with 49 tackles, including 12 for a loss.

Labat was named second team all-Big Sky as a junior with 33 tackles and 9.0 for a loss. He also earned his second-straight all-Big Sky academic honor.

Now a senior, Labat has started every game at outside linebacker and has made 17 tackles and four for a loss, with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

“When you need a big play, the guy seems to always make one,” Mollberg said. “When you need a big play, he’s always the guy who has the ball in his hands, or he’ll have the quarterback on the ground.”