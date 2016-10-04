UND FOOTBALL: Austin Gordon working his way into action

Austin Gordon signed with the UND football 2015 recruiting class as a walk-on running back out of Wayzata, Minn.

Gordon signed in the same year, at the same position, as John Santiago and Brady Oliveira.

Santiago, a preseason All-American in 2016, starred as a true freshman as the go-to runner for UND in 2015. Oliveira, also highly touted out of Winnipeg, made a splash in his rookie year.

With the 1-2 punch of Santiago and Oliveira, UND appeared to be set for years at running back. It was a depth chart that looked bleak for Gordon's chances of playing time.

Gordon, though, didn't shy away from the competition at his position.

"I just use it as a motivating factor," Gordon said. "You can't count yourself out. I've always tried to be someone who works really hard. You never know what's going to happen."

Gordon started the 2016 season as the fourth-string running back.

But in Week 3 against South Dakota, UND No. 3 running back Oscar Nevermann, a transfer from Wyoming, was injured. He has since been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

In UND's 31-24 win over Cal Poly last Saturday, No. 1 running back John Santiago was injured on UND's second offensive play and didn't return.

The injuries opened the door for Gordon to see playing time. Against the Mustangs, Gordon received nine carries—the first of his career—for 62 yards for an average of 6.9 yards per carry.

Gordon, who was named the 2015 Offensive Scout Player of the Year for UND, was the ball-carrier on UND's final possession. His last two runs went for 5 yards apiece, giving the Fighting Hawks a first down and a chance to kneel out the remaining clock.

"I had an opportunity to go in and do what I was coached to do," Gordon said. "A good opportunity presented itself. With the way the offensive line was going, it was almost ridiculous how big those holes were."

With Santiago's availability uncertain due to an ankle injury for Saturday at Sacramento State, Gordon could play a big role in the Fighting Hawks' game plan.

"We felt he's capable of playing at this level," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "We like his progress. He's a fine person. He does his job and accepts his role and works hard every day. That's the kind of guy you want to get an opportunity. He waited his turn, stayed patient and he was ready when he was called on."

Gordon said he spent the time waiting his turn watching Santiago and Oliveira and learning from their successes.

"I watched them and saw what Brady did that worked and what John did that worked," Gordon said. "I used that to work on my weaknesses and build up my strengths."

Gordon's hard work hasn't gone unnoticed by coaches and teammates.

"Austin works hard and brings it every day in practice," UND linebacker Jawon Johnson said. "I'm happy for what he did Saturday and hope he can build on that."