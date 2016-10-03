UND FOOTBALL: Fighting Hawks ranked No. 24 in FCS

The UND football team is back in the Top 25.

The Fighting Hawks are No. 24 in the latest STATS FCS poll, which was released on Monday.

UND, 3-2, beat previously No. 16 Cal Poly last Saturday 31-24 at the Alerus Center.

Cal Poly is still ranked ahead of UND at No. 21.

Four Big Sky Conference football teams are ranked in the latest poll. Eastern Washington is at No. 4, while Montana is at No. 10.

UND doesn't face EWU or Montana this year.

The Fighting Hawks opened the year ranked No. 19 before falling to No. 25 after season-opening losses at Stony Brook (13-9) and FBS member Bowling Green (27-26).