University of North Dakota quarterback Keaton Studsrud rolls off defender Cal Poly defensive back Jerek Rosales (2) for a University of North Dakota touchdown in the first half of SaturdayÕs game at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Dakota wide receiver Travis Toivonen (11) completes a pass with Cal Poly defensive back Kevin Griffin defending in the first quarter of SaturdayÕs game at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Dakota running back Kyle Norberg (42) runs for a short gain during the game against Cal Poly at Alerus Center on Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Dakota quarterback Keaton Studsrud yells out a changeup on the field near the end zone in the second quarter of SaturdayÕs game against Cal Poly at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Dakota defensive back Torrey Hunt tackles Cal Poly wide receiver Ryan McNab out of bounds in the second quarter of SaturdayÕs game at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Dakota running back Brady Oliveira (5) stiff arms Cal Poly defensive back B.J. Nard for a short gain in the second quarter during SaturdayÕs game at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Dakota tight end Luke Mathewson (45) and Travis Toivonen celebrate in the end zone with quarterback Keaton Studsrud after Studsrud's touchdown against Cal Poly at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

University of North Dakota's Joe Mollberg (14) and Alec Carrothers (93) lead the team onto the field before SaturdayÕs matchup between University of North Dakota and Cal Poly at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/Grand Forks Herald)

UND downed No. 16 Cal Poly 31-24 on Saturday in the Alerus Center before 10,097 fans.

The Fighting Hawks improved to 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference and 3-2 overall.

UND jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Cal Poly (1-1, 3-2) rallied for a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter.

But UND took the lead for good when Keaton Studsrud hit true freshman Noah Wanzek on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 3:15 to play in the third quarter.

Brady Oliveira led UND with 127 rushing yards. Studsrud passed for 249 yards, completing 15 of 21.

Cal Poly trailed 31-24 late in the game and the Mustangs were driving before UND defensive back Torrey Hunt intercepted a Dano Graves pass in the end zone with 1:39 to play. UND gained a first down to seal the win.

UND lost running back John Santiago, its leading rusher, to an apparent ankle injury on the second play of the game.

But the Hawks still rushed for 203 yards, behind Oliveira and redshirt freshman Austin Gordon, who finished with 62 yards.

Santiago's injury, however, is not believed to series, according to UND coach Bubba Schweigert.

UND hits the road for a game at Sacramento State next Saturday.