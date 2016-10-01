COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UND holds off Cal Poly 31-24, improves to 3-2
UND downed No. 16 Cal Poly 31-24 on Saturday in the Alerus Center before 10,097 fans.
The Fighting Hawks improved to 2-0 in the Big Sky Conference and 3-2 overall.
UND jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Cal Poly (1-1, 3-2) rallied for a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter.
But UND took the lead for good when Keaton Studsrud hit true freshman Noah Wanzek on a 3-yard touchdown pass with 3:15 to play in the third quarter.
Brady Oliveira led UND with 127 rushing yards. Studsrud passed for 249 yards, completing 15 of 21.
Cal Poly trailed 31-24 late in the game and the Mustangs were driving before UND defensive back Torrey Hunt intercepted a Dano Graves pass in the end zone with 1:39 to play. UND gained a first down to seal the win.
UND lost running back John Santiago, its leading rusher, to an apparent ankle injury on the second play of the game.
But the Hawks still rushed for 203 yards, behind Oliveira and redshirt freshman Austin Gordon, who finished with 62 yards.
Santiago's injury, however, is not believed to series, according to UND coach Bubba Schweigert.
UND hits the road for a game at Sacramento State next Saturday.