In this photo provided by Montana State University, North Dakota players celebrate a turnover late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Dakota Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 in Bozeman, Mont. North Dakota won 17-15. (Kelly Gorham/ Montana State University via AP)

On Montana State's first possession last Saturday, Bobcats quarterback Tyler Bruggman threw a pass right at UND cornerback Deion Harris on first-and-goal from the 9.

The pass bounced off the hands of Harris and fell incomplete.

The missed opportunity was rare for the Fighting Hawks against Montana State and rare for UND's 2016 season.

The Fighting Hawks intercepted Bruggman three times during UND's 17-15 win to raise the season interception total to eight.

UND, which only had six interceptions all of last season, now ranks No. 2 nationally in interceptions heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. matchup with No. 16 Cal Poly at the Alerus Center.

"I think we're covering better," said UND coach Bubba Schweigert, whose team won in Bozeman for the first time since 1982. "We're catching them when we have the opportunities, although we dropped one of the easier ones to catch the other day."

Harris, specifically, has been strong despite the early drop against the Bobcats. His three interceptions are tied for second in the FCS.

Harris has returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns. UND's three defensive scores—Cole Reyes also returned an interception for a touchdown against South Dakota—trails only Villanova's four for tops in the country.

UND's defense has forced 12 turnovers and owns a plus-seven turnover ratio. Both of those figures are tied for fifth in the FCS and lead the Big Sky Conference.

"I feel like our secondary is more comfortable back there," said UND safety Zach Arnell, who had his first career interception in the fourth quarter last Saturday. "I know that's the case for me. We made a few adjustments, too, with our defense to make it easier to set up defensive backs for interceptions."

Schweigert also credits the improvement in turnovers to UND's rangy defensive backs.

"We have some length in the secondary, which helps," Schweigert said. "Those guys can cover some ground. We work on that a lot. We were disappointed a year ago in how many turnovers we got. We're off to a good start and it's really helping our football team."

UND's secondary will take on a different challenge against Poly, a triple-option attack that defeated No. 6 Montana last week.

The Mustangs, who haven't thrown an interception all season, completed just six passes against the Griz, but three of those six completions went for scores.

"We have to be smart with our eyes," said Arnell, whose team beat Poly 45-21 in San Luis Obispo in the regular-season finale in 2015. "We have to stay disciplined and know our assignment."