It's just before 5 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.

Like usual, Bubba Schweigert is already there and ready to work.

He's on Facebook.

Throughout the summer, the UND football coach has randomly messaged Grand Forks residents, asking them to come out to the Alerus Center on Saturdays.

Some of the people he's contacted are friends.

Some are acquaintances.

Some are people he has never met.

Some are even Bison fans.

Schweigert doesn't care. The third-year head coach will do anything to rebuild a fan base that he witnessed firsthand—as a defensive coordinator—become a menace for opponents during the program's 2001 run to the Division II national championship.

That fan base has dwindled in the Division I era as UND has struggled to gain traction.

From 2009-14, UND finished below .500 five times and the average attendance dipped by nearly 30 percent from 2008 (10,167) to 2014 (7,486).

UND drew crowds of 10,000-plus fans in 24 of its first 58 games (41.4 percent) in the Alerus Center, which opened in 2001. In the last 32 home games, UND has only cracked the 10,000 mark once (3 percent)—and barely. In 2013, it drew 10,038 for a game against South Dakota State.

Instead of focusing on Xs and Os and leaving the marketing strategy to the athletic department, Schweigert has done both, setting the standard for marketing his own program.

On Wednesday, he was tweeting to the Greater Grand Forks Visitors Bureau and UND Alumni Foundation to try to get fans out. He even tweeted men's hockey captain Gage Ausmus, asking him to be there.

On Friday, Schweigert was standing in the quad at UND, wearing a suit, passing out student tickets to the game. It's not the first time he has done that.

Most college coaches understand the importance of game strategy, recruiting and game day performance. Most don't understand the importance of marketing their own program and getting fans to buy in.

UND's two highest-profile coaches—Schweigert and men's hockey coach Brad Berry—both get it.

As Berry was showing up at random businesses and homes this summer with the national championship trophy to build support and reward his rabid fan base, Schweigert was speaking to every group possible—no matter how niche of an audience—to create the football team's base.

He has gone to Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce events to speak about the program. He has gone to Rotary Club to speak.

In fact, he spoke at two functions Friday.

Schweigert's first coaching job was at Jamestown College in the 1980s. He was the team's defensive coordinator, but he also worked in the college's admissions office.

The school's enrollment dwindled down to 315 students. The chief financial officer told Schweigert that without a higher enrollment, the school could not sustain itself financially and may have to close.

Schweigert, with the help of head coach Rollie Greeno, doubled Jamestown College's enrollment. The school marches on today with an enrollment of more than 1,000.

Schweigert went to great lengths to help build Jamestown College's enrollment and it worked. Now, his goal is to do the same with the UND football crowds.

Step 1 is winning and UND has done that part, going from 3-8 to 5-7 to 7-4 in the last three years. But Schweigert isn't leaving it at that.

"When I go to bed at night," he said. "I dream about a packed Alerus Center."

And when he wakes up in the morning, he gets to work on it.