UND FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: UND leaders still optimistic

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio—UND began the 2016 season with plenty of expectations and a national Top 25 ranking.

UND was the final team out of the 2015 FCS playoffs and the team returned most of the key pieces from the 7-4 program.

The Fighting Hawks, though, dropped to 0-2 after a 27-26 loss to Bowling Green on Saturday.

Still, UND's leaders remain optimistic.

"I'm excited for this team," UND safety Cole Reyes said. "We're headed in the right direction. We're right there."

UND quarterback Keaton Studsrud agreed.

"We have a big chip on our shoulder," Studsrud said. "We know how good we can be. We're going back to the Alerus Center, and we're going to get a win."

UND hosts South Dakota in its home opener Saturday at the Alerus Center in the Potato Bowl.

"We're going to go home and prepare hard," Schweigert said. "The home opener is huge for us. We have to find a way to get in the win column. Our guys will work hard, our coaches will put together a good plan and it'll be nice to be back in the Alerus Center."

Freshman WRs excel

With UND's No. 1 wide receiver Clive Georges out for the season with a leg injury, the Fighting Hawks gave a bigger workload to true freshmen Travis Toivonen and Noah Wanzek.

Toivonen, of Red Wing, Minn., had a team-high six grabs for 58 yards, including a 24-yarder on third-and-20.

Wanzek, of Jamestown, N.D., caught the first three passes of his career. The 6-foot-4 target had three catches for 36 yards, including a tough 21-yarder down the sideline.

"They're getting better," Schweigert said. "They can improve a lot. We expect them to make big strides throughout the season."

A rare feat

UND cornerback Deion Harris intercepted two passes on Saturday to bring his career total to five.

UND hasn't had a defender pick off two passes in a game since Chavon Mackey accomplished the feat at Idaho State in 2013.

UND sophomore cornerback Tyus Carter also had an interception.

"We had so much confidence on that sideline," Reyes said.

Said Schweigert: "We can't give up big pass plays like we did but our corners played pretty solid."

Miller has big day

Bowling Green sophomore wide receiver Scott Miller entered Saturday's game with 11 career receptions and 56 career yards.

On his first catch against UND, Miller went 71 yards for a touchdown. Miller's three touchdowns were the first of his career.

Miller's 71-yard catch was Bowling Green's longest of the season.