Georges is still in New York along with UND trainer Sean Degerstrom awaiting surgery.

"At this time, we are not exactly sure when he will be able to return back to Grand Forks, but we're all extremely disappointed this had to happen to Clive," Schweigert said. "He was in great shape, had a tremendous fall camp for us and was going to be a big part of our offense this season."

Georges, a senior from Key West, Fla., had three coaches for 30 yards when the injury occurred on UND's opening drive of the second half. Georges made a reception and worked his way down to the Stony Brook 2-yard line when the injury occurred.

It is unclear yet if Georges will be able to apply for a medical redshirt and a sixth year of eligibility.

The Arizona transfer suffered an injury in the season-opener at Wyoming last season, but returned to play in the team's final five games.

"Injuries are something as a coach that you never want to deal with, but unfortunately they are part of the game and the one suffered by Clive Georges in last night's game at Stony Brook will keep him out for the remainder of the season," Schweigert said.

The injury to the speedy Georges leaves UND without its top deep threat. Two other wide receivers caught balls Thursday night -- sophomore possession receiver Luke Stanley and true freshman Travis Toivonen of Red Wing, Minn.

Georges is the second UND receiver out with an injury. Junior Josh Seibel suffered an injury in spring practice and hasn’t been able to return yet.

UND's next game is Sept. 10 at Bowling Green.