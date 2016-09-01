UND wide receiver Clive Georges grimaces in pain after sustaining an injury early in the third quarter Friday night. Photo by Gregory Shemitz.

STONY BROOK, N.Y.—Perhaps even more costly than UND's 13-9 loss to Stony Brook on Thursday night at LaValle Stadium was the long-term effects of key injuries.

UND wide receiver Clive Georges and safety Cole Reyes suffered injuries against the Seawolves.

Georges' injury appeared to be severe. As he was tackled near the goal-line early in the second half, Georges appeared to suffer a gruesome injury to his left leg.

Georges, who was injured in last year's season opener against Wyoming, was taken away from the field in an ambulance.

The transfer from the University of Arizona had established himself as the clear-cut No. 1 target of quarterback Keaton Studsrud.

Georges finished with three catches for 30 yards.

Reyes, meanwhile, finished with eight tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss, one fumble forced and one fumble recovery.

All of that production came despite Reyes missing a large portion of the second half. The junior captain stood on the sideline with his helmet at his side.

"They held him out," UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. "He wasn't feeling good when we started the second half."

UND outside linebacker Jade Lawrence, who was expected to see his first college playing time in the season opener, didn't travel to New York due to an injury. The Moorhead, Minn., native was expected to be a backup to Brian Labat.

UND looks to move forward

Schweigert stressed to the team in the postgame that a lot of season remains.

"We have to keep this in perspective," Schweigert said. "We went on the road and lost a tough game. We'll evaluate it and then we'll try to get better. We need to do things better. We have a tough game in nine days."

UND travels to FBS Bowling Green next Saturday.

"We want to keep guys together in the locker room right now," UND linebacker Connor O'Brien said. "That's a tough loss, but there's a lot of season left."

Redshirt watch

UND traveled three true freshmen to Stony Brook: Cornerback Evan Holm and wide receivers Noah Wanzek and Travis Toivonen.

Holm played on kickoff return. He was one of two deep returnmen, along with John Santiago.

Toivonen caught three balls for 33 yards.

Wanzek played but didn't register any statistics.

Team to beat

Stony Brook coach Chuck Priore said his team had a narrow focus for the month of August.

"I told the team on August 4 we have one goal for the next four weeks. That is to beat North Dakota," he said. "We practiced liked we would always practice, regardless of who the opponent was, but I'm going to be very candid with you, this game needed to be a win for Stony Brook University. It was close, but it was a win. Nobody knows the score tomorrow. Nobody cares how it happened. It is in the left hand column and it was an important win."