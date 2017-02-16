The Fighting Hawks avoided a letdown at Idaho State with a 77-61 win over the Bengals on Thursday night at Reed Gym.

Geno Crandall and Corey Baldwin (five 3-pointers) each finished with 18 points to lead UND.

Drick Bernstine added a season-high 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting, while Cortez Seales had 10 points and career-highs in rebounds (nine) and assists (six) off the bench.

"Obviously, hitting 13 threes against that zone proved to be big for us," UND coach Brian Jones said. "I thought our guards really did a good job of rebounding too and after being careless early, we really settled in and took care of the ball."

Quinton Hooker rounded out UND's five in double figures with 13 points and helped the Bengals (5-20 overall, 3-10 Big Sky) into 18 turnovers.

UND now has 10 straight wins over Idaho State.

UND (16-8, 11-3 Big Sky) will play Weber State in Ogden, Utah, at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats have two conference losses, while the Fighting Hawks have three.

UND could take over first place by beating Weber, as the Fighting Hawks would have two wins against the Wildcats this season, securing the tiebreaker.