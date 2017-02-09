Few will forget his latest performance, one that led UND past Eastern Washington 95-86 on Thursday night before 1,891 fans. The game was a showdown of sorts, with both UND and EWU tied for second place in the Big Sky Conference entering the night.

The win improved UND to 9-3 in the league and 14-8 overall while EWU slipped to 8-4 and 16-9.

Hooker finished with a season-high 35 points. He played all 40 minutes as well. It seemed all of his points came at crucial times.

"I have only so many games left at The Betty, so you have to enjoy it as much as you can," said Hooker. "I'm sure I'll feel it tomorrow morning. But the is Year 4. I'm used to the minutes."

UND led for all but 36 seconds. Like most Big Sky games, things weren't decided until UND put the game away at the free-throw line in the closing minutes. Hooker fueled an electric 15-0 run in the first half that gave UND a 17-point advantage.

But EWU, with its ability to get to the rim and finish, came back, led by Jacob Wiley (33 points) and Bogdan Bliznyuk (18). A Wiley basket with 15:05 to play gave EWU a 56-55 lead but Hooker scored on UND's next possession.

UND nursed that lead to 12 points with six minutes to go before EWU made one final surge. The Eagles managed to close to within four (89-85) with 48 seconds left but UND closed it out at the line with Hooker, Cortez Seales (21) and Geno Crandall (14) all hitting from the stripe.

"We stuck together," said Hooker. "With those guys having a great offense, we knew they'd make a run. We just trusted the process."

After a free-wheeling first half, the game slowed in the second due to the number of fouls called. There were 52 called on the night, with EWU getting whistled 27 times. EWU coach Jim Hayford picked up two technical fouls. He was ejected with 6:10 to play, with UND leading by 10.

"The first half was very entertaining from an offensive standpoint," said UND coach Brian Jones. "We got the big lead with our defense. Then we got into foul trouble and got out of our rhythm on defense. That's how we were scoring in the first half.

"But we made big plays down the stretch. The foul line was the big differential for us (28-for-34) and we had only 10 turnovers. That's how you beat teams like Eastern Washington."

UND shot 54 percent to EWU's 50 percent. EWU outrebounded UND 35-27 as the Eagles scored 42 points in the paint.

Wiley and Bliznyuk combined for 51 points and 15 rebounds for EWU.

"They have two guys that are difference-makers," said Jones. "But the key for us came when Bliznyuk got in foul trouble."

UND remains in the hunt for the Big Sky title as the Hawks are still two losses behind first-place Weber State entering Thursday's league play.

"But this win is for naught if we don't take care of business against Idaho on Saturday," said Jones. "It won't get easier. But this group seems to respond to things like that. I'm really excited where we're going."