    UND men's basketball upends Sacramento State 90-82 in overtime

    By Wayne Nelson Today at 4:23 p.m.

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. -  UND survived a furious Sacaramento State rally but manged to pull out a 90-82 overtime win over the Hornets on Saturday in a Big Sky Conference men's basketball game.

    The Hawks improved to 1-1 in the Big Sky and 6-6 overall. UND led 52-31 at halftime. Sacramento State took the lead late in the game but a basket by Drick Bernstine with two seconds to go forced overtime.

    Quinton Hooker led UND with 31 points. Geno Crandall, Corey Baldwin and Cortez Seales all had 12 points for the Hawks, who shot 50 percent from the field.

    Wayne Nelson
    Nelson is the sports editor of the Herald
    WNelson@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1268
