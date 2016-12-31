UND women's basketball takes 94-71 win over Sacramento State

UND improved to 2-0 in the Big Sky and 7-6 overall. Sacramento State dropped to 0-2 and 4-9.

The Hawks led nearly the entire way and jumped out to a 26-12 lead after the first quarter.

Samantha Roscoe added 18 points for the Hawks while Lexi Klabo added 16 points and 17 rebounds. Fallyn Freije and Jill Morton rounded out UND's double-figure scorers with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

UND shot 48 percent, but had only two 3-pointers as Sacramento State's constant defensive pressure allowed the Hawks countless opportunities to score from short range.

UND outrebounded the Hornets 60-36.

Emily Easom led Sacramento State with 19 points.